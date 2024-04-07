The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a passenger bound for Delhi, India for ingesting 80 wraps of cocaine at the Murrala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos state.

The suspect, using a Liberian passport under the alias Carr Bismark, was flagged during a routine screening on Sunday, March 31st, as he attempted to board a Qatar Airways flight to Delhi via Doha.

The NDLEA interception

Upon further examination, it was revealed the suspect had concealed the drugs within his body, prompting him to vomit and excrete the illicit substances, weighing a total of 889 grams, over a four-day period.

The suspect confessed to being coerced into drug trafficking by a relative, with the promise of a cash reward of N300,000 upon successful delivery of the consignment in India.

In a separate incident at the Lagos airport, NDLEA officers intercepted another suspect, who was traveling to Oman with concealed drugs in his luggage and backpack.

His accomplice was also apprehended. Imran claimed he was promised N1,500,000 for delivering the drugs in Oman, while Ishola was to receive N200,000.

Additionally, at the Tincan seaport in Lagos, NDLEA operatives seized 2,144 parcels of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing a total of 1,072 kilograms.

The drugs were concealed in various items, including vehicles, automobile parts, and household goods, destined for Montrea A but originated from Toronto.

In Kano, a suspect who had previously jumped bail on drug-related charges, was re-arrested with 85 blocks of cannabis.

In Ogun state, NDLEA operatives arrested another suspect, with 84 parcels of cannabis sativa.

Further operations in Lagos led to the interception of 306.2 kilograms of cannabis and 142 grams of cannabis sativa.

The NDLEA also foiled an attempt to smuggle 1.5 kilograms of cocaine concealed in music speakers from Lagos to Cameroon.

In conjunction with their enforcement efforts, NDLEA conducted War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaigns across various communities, including lectures for commercial drivers, church youth groups, and marketplaces.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, commended the commendable efforts of the MMIA, Tincan, Ogun, Kano, and Lagos Commands, urging them to remain vigilant and intensify their offensive against drug cartels while advocating for drug abuse prevention nationwide.