The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) executed the destruction of a substantial haul of narcotics, totaling 304,436 kilograms and 40,042 litres.

This action, undertaken on Tuesday, April 16th, 2024, in Badagry, Lagos, marked a significant step in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and abuse.

Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Ret), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, presided over the ceremony.

Emphasizing the significance of public support, he reiterated the agency’s commitment to eradicating the drug scourge plaguing Nigerian society.

The NDLEA destruction

The destruction of these illicit substances, as mandated by court orders, highlights the agency’s unwavering dedication to enforcing the law and safeguarding public health.

The seized narcotics, comprising various forms including solid and liquid, encompassed a wide spectrum of illicit drugs such as cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and tramadol.

These substances were intercepted by NDLEA operatives across multiple jurisdictions within Lagos and Ogun states, including seaports, airports, and land borders, over the past two years.

General Marwa expressed gratitude to stakeholders from diverse sectors, including traditional leaders, security agencies, religious institutions, NGOs, and community organizations, for their presence at the event.

He also acknowledged the crucial role played by local and international partners, including the American Drug Enforcement Administration (US-DEA), United Kingdom NCA, Border Force, and others, in collaborative efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Emphasising the collective responsibility in combating drug abuse, General Marwa called upon citizens to actively support the NDLEA’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign.

He emphasized that securing the nation against the drug menace requires concerted efforts from all segments of society.

Representing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr. Olusegun Onilude, Chairman of Badagry West Local Government, commended the NDLEA’s relentless efforts in curbing illicit drug activities.

He emphasized the pivotal role of the agency in addressing the root causes of criminal behavior fueled by drug abuse. Additionally, he lauded the agency’s proactive measures in raising awareness through educational initiatives in schools and communities across Lagos State.