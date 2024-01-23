The Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, has unveiled plans to establish a joint security outfit aimed at addressing the escalating insecurity issues in Abuja.

During a media engagement in Abuja, Wike revealed the initiative without delving into specific details. However, he added that informants apprehended by security agencies in the territory are actively cooperating and providing valuable intelligence.

He stated,

“The next thing is to set up a joint security outfit here where they have their structure and equipment so that if anything happens the task force will know it is their function to move in. Yes it will cost us some funds and it will take us some time but what is important is that we have identified that this is a lacuna that we have to cover”

Presidential approval for emergency tracking equipment

Mr Nyesom Wike also revealed that President Bola Tinubu has authorized the urgent procurement of digital tracking tools to effectively combat kidnapping.

He expressed concern over the recent unfortunate incidents resulting from a shortage of necessary equipment, Wike conveyed his belief that the approval for emergency procurement granted by the president would bring about a positive transformation in addressing the issue.

He said,

“So many facilities were not provided. Vehicles for the security agencies are not there. You cannot believe that equipment to track criminals is not there.

When anything happens, they go back to the Office of the National Security Adviser or the Force Headquarters. That is not the way it is supposed to be.”

The Minister further explained that had Mr President not approved the emergency procurement, the Ministry had approached the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPE) in December, requesting permission to proceed with the emergency procurement.

The speaker emphasized that going through the entire process could take two months, and they did not want to convey to the public that the procurement process was a hindrance.