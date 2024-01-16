Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced strategic appointments to the boards of its subsidiaries.

This was contained in the group’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investment public seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement, the move, marked by the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, reflected the institution’s commitment to maintaining robust oversight and delivering top-notch financial services to its clientele.

The Group noted that the newly appointed board members are distinguished professionals with an impressive wealth of experiences spanning various facets of the financial industry, including banking, asset management, stockbroking, and fintech.

Appointed new directors/Profiles

The statement signed by Chidi Okezie, the Company Secretary disclosed that Mrs. Busola Jejelowo, a seasoned expert with over two decades of experience in capital markets and investment banking, was announced as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited.

It noted that her extensive background will significantly contribute to the subsidiary’s strategic direction and decision-making processes.

The group noted that Mr. Oladele Sotubo assumed the role of Chief Executive at Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, bringing extensive expertise in corporate finance advisory, debt solutions, and equities trading.

His appointment according to the group underscored the commitment to leadership that is well-versed in navigating the complexities of the financial landscape.

The group added that Mrs. Yinka Johnson, who has profound knowledge of portfolio management, product development, and distribution, was appointed Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited.

In this role, she will be integral in shaping asset management strategies and enhancing client offerings.

Also, Mrs. Olufunke Isichei, a distinguished payments services expert with vast experience in, agency banking, digital platforms, and customer experience, joined the Board of ZEST Payments Limited as a Non-Executive Director.

Her appointment reflected the commitment to expanding and optimizing digital payment solutions within the Stanbic IBTC Group.

What the Group said

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, expressed delight at the caliber of professionals who joined the boards of the Group subsidiaries.

He emphasized the significance of these appointments in fortifying governance structures and enhancing oversight to deliver value to stakeholders continually.

“The introduction of these accomplished directors poised to bring renewed depth and diversity of experience to complement the existing capabilities within the Boards of the respective subsidiaries.

As Stanbic IBTC Holdings continues to expand, these appointments attest to its dedication to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and achieving sustained excellence in the ever-evolving financial landscape,” he said.