Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has renamed its fintech subsidiary from Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited to ZEST Payments Limited (ZEST).

This was disclosed via a press release signed by Company Secretary, Chidi Okezie and sent to Nigeria Exchange.

Here’s what the statement reads:

“This is to inform the Nigeria Exchange Limited as well as our Esteemed Stakeholders of the change in the name of our fintech subsidiary from “Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited” to “ZEST Payments Limited” (ZEST), following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Notwithstanding the name change, ZEST remains a wholly owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and no change of ownership, shareholding structure or business objects of the company has occurred as a result of this. ZEST will also continue to operate within the same regulatory framework set forth by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Our commitment to providing exceptional financial services to our customers remains unwavering, and this name change is intended to reflect our evolving vision and brand identity, enabling us to better serve our clients and stakeholders more exceptionally.”

What You Should Know

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc recently announced the appointment of new members to the board of its holding company and other subsidiaries.

The following directors were approved by the Board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings: