The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has recently approved 11 new CEOs to head the Art, Culture, and Creative Economy Sector.

The official announcement of these appointments came via a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Spokesperson on Media and Publicity, last Friday in Abuja.

Among the notable appointments is that of Chalya Shagaya as the new Director General of the National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies (NIAMS).

Chalya’s career trajectory is quite dynamic. She is an accomplished professional with a diverse background and has amassed extensive experience spanning various sectors, including oil and gas, maritime, government, public relations, fashion, arts, and entertainment. She has even worked as a certified Forensic Crime Scene Investigator, Culinary Chef, and Photographer.

Notably, her pioneering efforts, alongside others, played a crucial role in establishing the African fashion industry as a major export, marking a significant milestone.

Educational background

Chalya Shagaya’s academic journey started with a Bachelor’s in Justice from American University (1993-1997), a Master’s degree in Management Information Systems from American University (1997-1999), and a Master’s in Entertainment Business from Full Sail University (2008-2010).

Career

Her most recent role was as the Government Relations Head at the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), which commenced in October 2021. Before that, she served as the Founder of Edits by Chalya where she dedicated 23 years to crafting Brand Strategy and Public Relations initiatives.

For three years, she held the position of Advisory and Editor at Large at The Will Newspaper, a role that involved providing strategic advice and contributing to the editorial direction of the publication.

In her role as Vice Chair at Gaya Oil Nigeria Limited from November 2011 to October 2021, she played a crucial part in the company’s leadership and decision-making processes.

Additionally, she has been a Public Servant at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (Apr 2018 – Oct 2020).

As the Regional Business Development Lead at Setana Energy Limited (Jun 2014 – Sep 2018), she contributed significantly to the company’s growth in the energy sector.

Furthermore, she served as a Non-Resident Consultant and Adviser to the Chair at Rosehill Group for seven months in 2013-2014. She has also worked at CAMAC Oando Plc and Vitol Oil.

One of the most illuminating aspects of her career is the collaborative effort she undertook with others to spearhead the African fashion industry as a major export during her tenure in the United States in the early 2000s.

Her love for African culture, the arts, and artistic ingenuity got her involved with Deola Sagoe, the global fashion icon as a Brand Strategist/U.S. PR Representative (Consultant).

In an era when promoting African fashion was not in vogue, she spearheaded a renaissance through her unmatched talent, passion, skills, duty, and dedication.

Their creations and masterpieces garnered attention from notable global pop sensations. Her role in shaping the narrative of African fashion remains indispensable.