The Federal Government has disclosed its plan to shut down the Lagos Island-bound carriageway of the Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele section of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs, starting from 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

This announcement was made by Olukorede Kesha, the Federal Controller of Works for Lagos State, in a statement issued on Thursday.

She said,

“The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, wishes to inform the motoring public, that the emergency repairs of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele bound for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge.”

“Consequent upon the above, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes”,

She further advised motorists to adhere to traffic regulations and consider taking alternative routes, such as Ojota-Ikorodu Road, Funsho Williams Avenue, Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS, and Gbagada-Anthony-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS.

Backstory

In October, the federal government flagged off the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland bridge for N21.07 billion. The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, officially launched the commencement of the comprehensive repairs of the bridge in Lagos.

The Minister noted that previous repair works were cosmetic and failed to address all the concerns for total restoration of the integrity of the bridge.

On the other hand, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Keisha had earlier stated during an interview on Channels Television that the FG will close the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs in January 2024 for six months.

She noted that the comprehensive repairs will last for at least 10 years and such works have not been carried out on the bridge for the past 30 years.