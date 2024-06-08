The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said its licensed Front End Partners (FEPs) and verification agents across the country will now go through a mandatory security vetting.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by its Director of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke. According to the statement, the vetting is part of measures to ensure the security of the National Identification Number (NIN) database.

This comes amidst concerns over the security of Nigerians data and recent alleged data breach by a third party.

Secure identity Reaffirming its commitment to providing secure identity services and protecting the citizens’ data per its mandate as Nigeria’s foundational identity provider, the Commission said it has also implemented enhanced measures to safeguard the information stored in its National Identity Database.

“These actions align with the commitment outlined by the Director-General/CEO, Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, upon assuming office in August 2023. Engr CokerOdusote emphasized that the NIMC collaborates with relevant security agencies to uphold the utmost data security standards and regulatory compliance.

“As part of these new security protocols, all Licensed Verification Agents, Front End Partners (FEPs), and Diaspora FEPs will undergo rigorous security vetting to ensure adherence to global best practices in identity management. Any FEPs in violation will face sanctions by established regulations and the nation’s laws,” it said.

The Commission said it has also temporarily suspended the bypass enrollment process to prevent abuse and rectify any irregularities.

Tackling phishing schemes

In addition, NIMC said it has authorised law enforcement agencies to crack down on and apprehend individuals involved in online phishing schemes targeting citizens’ data from other sources.

“The Commission has received numerous reports regarding fraudulent online platforms compelling Nigerians to submit their personal information for National Identification Number (NIN) modification or enrollment services. Perpetrators of these illegal activities will be apprehended and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” it said.

More insights

The security measures being rolled out by NIMC may not be unconnected with the recent allegations of data breach on the NIMC platform, which prompted the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) to launch an investigation.

According to the data protection agency, the National Commissioner of the Commission, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, ordered a full-scale investigation in the wake of public concerns over reports of illegal access to personal data of enrollees by a shadowy entity called XpressVerify.com.

While noting that NIMC had also launched an investigation internally to unravel the allegations, the NDPC vowed to bring anyone found culpable to book.