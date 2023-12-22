The holiday season brings not just joy and cheer but also unique investment opportunities. This Christmas, consider giving the gift of investment with stocks that not only symbolize the festive spirit but also have strong potential for growth.

The period leading into Christmas and the new year coincides with the well-known “Santa Claus Rally,” a historical tendency for stock prices to rise in the final week of December and the first few days of January.

This seasonal uptick presents a compelling case for considering investment opportunities, offering a potential green light for those keen on entering the market.

While past performance does not guarantee future results, the Santa Claus Rally is a fascinating phenomenon for investors to consider.

Here’s a simple guide to some top stocks to consider: MTN, Airtel, big banks like the FUGAZ, and consumer goods companies like Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar, and Nestle.

MTN and Airtel: Connecting People During the Holidays

During the Christmas season, the need to connect with loved ones becomes more pronounced. MTN and Airtel, two leading telecom giants, are crucial in facilitating these connections.

Here’s why they make great Christmas stock picks:

Increased Call and Data Usage: The holiday season sees a surge in phone calls and data usage as people exchange greetings and share festive moments. MTN and Airtel, with their widespread networks, are likely to experience increased usage, potentially boosting their revenue.

Reliability and Coverage: Both companies are known for their reliable service and wide coverage, making them popular choices among consumers. This reliability translates into steady customer growth and retention.

Simple and Essential Service: Telecommunication is a basic need in today’s world, making these stocks an easy-to-understand choice for those not familiar with financial jargon.

FUGAZ: The Financial Backbone of the Festive Season

The FUGAZ banks (First Bank, UBA, GTBank, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank) are among the largest in Nigeria and play a pivotal role during the festive season:

High Transaction Volume: Christmas time sees a spike in financial transactions. From shopping to travel bookings, the FUGAZ banks are likely to process a significant volume of these transactions, potentially boosting their profits.

Stability and Trust: These big banks are known for their stability and trustworthiness, making them a safe choice for investment, especially for those new to the stock market.

Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar, Nestle: The Flavor of Christmas

Food is an integral part of any celebration, and these companies are at the heart of holiday feasting:

Increased Demand for Food Products: Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar, and Nestle produce essential ingredients and products that dominate breakfast, lunch, and dinner tables across Nigeria during the festive season.

Steady Consumer Demand: These companies benefit from the consistent demand for their products, which is often amplified during holidays.

Household Names: Their strong brand recognition makes them relatable choices for stock gifts, particularly for those who might be less familiar with the stock market.

Nigerian Breweries and Guinness Nigeria: Celebrating with Cheer

The festive season often sees an increase in social gatherings and celebrations:

Increased Beverage Consumption: Nigerian Breweries and Guinness Nigeria are leading producers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. During the festive season, there’s typically a surge in demand for drinks, both for personal consumption and as gifts.

Brand Recognition and Variety: These companies offer a wide range of products, catering to diverse tastes, which could translate into robust sales during the holidays.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc: Infrastructure and Construction

Though not directly related to consumer holiday spending, Julius Berger, a leading construction company, can be a strategic choice:

Year-End Government Spending: Often, there is an acceleration in infrastructure and construction projects towards the end of the year, potentially benefiting companies like Julius Berger.

Long-term Investment: Investing in a construction and infrastructure company can be seen as a long-term growth opportunity, beyond the seasonal spike.

Dangote Cement: Building the Nation

Similar to Julius Berger, Dangote Cement may not be a direct beneficiary of holiday spending but is a strategic choice:

Infrastructure Development: As the largest cement producer in Nigeria, Dangote Cement is crucial for infrastructure and housing projects, which may see an uptick in funding around the end of the year.

Transcorp Hotels: Hospitality and Leisure

Transcorp Hotels, known for its hospitality services, can be an attractive investment during the holiday season:

Increased Travel and Leisure Activities: Christmas is a time when many people travel for vacations or to visit family. Hotels and resorts under the Transcorp brand are likely to see increased occupancy rates.

Experience Economy: Investing in a hotel stock like Transcorp Hotels taps into the growing trend of the experience economy, where consumers are spending more on experiences like travel and leisure.

Geregu Power Plc: Powering the Celebrations

Geregu Power Plc, involved in electricity generation and distribution, also presents an interesting investment opportunity:

Essential Service: Electricity is a fundamental need, and its demand can surge during the holidays due to increased activities and decorative lighting.

Stable Investment: Utility companies like Geregu Power often represent stable investments because of the constant demand for their services, regardless of the season.

We also have expert views

Mr. David Adonri, Executive Vice Chairman of Hicap Securities Limited in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics advised investors to consider a gift that transcends the fleeting joys of unwrapping and delves into the enduring realm of financial security and shared growth.

He identified several Nigerian stocks with robust fundamentals and promising futures, offering consistent dividend payments as a potential long-term benefit. These include MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa Zenith Bank, and GTCO, and according to him are good stocks that have good fundamentals and bright futures with consistent dividend payments you can buy for your loved ones as Christmas gifts.

“Investing in these companies can be seen as a thoughtful gesture, symbolizing your belief in their potential and your desire to share in their future success with your loved ones.

The potential for consistent dividend payments adds a practical element to this gift, offering a tangible benefit that can last for years to come,” he said.

Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, Managing Director of Arthur Steven Asset Management Limited also speaking to Nairametrics exclusively said that while festive merriment and delectable treats undeniably define the holiday season, a thoughtful gift can transcend fleeting moments and offer a lasting impact.

Amolegbe recommended dividend-paying stocks as gifts to loved ones during the Christmas holiday. He aptly describes them as “gifts that keep on giving,” offering enduring benefits long after the holiday lights dim.

“In this vein, financial institutions like GTBank, Zenith Bank, and Access Bank emerge as compelling selections. Their established track records of consistent dividend payments make them strong contenders for consideration.

Owning shares in these companies allows your loved ones to participate in their future success, potentially generating a passive income stream for years to come.

However, approaching this financial gesture with prudence is paramount. While dividend-paying stocks offer undeniable allure, thorough research and careful consideration are key,” he said.

What you should know:

It’s crucial to remember that investing involves inherent risks, and careful consideration is essential before making any decisions.

Consulting with a financial advisor can be a valuable step in ensuring this unique Christmas present aligns with your loved one’s financial goals and risk tolerance.

By venturing beyond traditional gifts, you can offer a thoughtful and potentially rewarding expression of love that can blossom into a shared journey of financial security and stability.

This approach to Christmas gifting transcends the material and offers a lasting expression of care and foresight.