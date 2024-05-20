The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it will inaugurate 92 infrastructure projects valued at over N84 billion across five states in the next two weeks.

This is contained in a statement made by the Director of Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Mr. Pius Ughakpoteni, in Akwa Ibom State on Sunday.

According to him, with an innovative and result-oriented roadmap, the commission is well-equipped to ensure holistic and sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous.

Ughakpoteni noted that the commission will launch a 132KV transmission line and 132KV/33KV sub-station electrification project, costing N8.3 billion and aimed at optimizing power supply to local government areas in the southern part of Ondo State.

“With an innovative and result-oriented roadmap, the commission is well-equipped towards ensuring a holistic and sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful. “And in the light of the above, NDDC, will in the next two weeks, commission 92 infrastructure projects executed at a cost of N84 billion across the nine mandate states in the region,” Ughakpoteni said.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said the project involves the construction of 45km double circuit 33KV feeder lines from Omotosho Power Station (hook-up point) to Okitipupa, along with two 30MVA, 132/33KV injection substations complete with breakers, gantry, and substation automation.

He added that it also encompasses the construction of a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow to serve as service quarters.

“The electricity project will complement the Federal Government’s effort in the power sector development by improving power supply to Okitipupa, Igbokoda and other neighbouring communities in Ondo State, with direct value chain in small and medium scale industries, job creation and consequently engender growth and development in Ondo State,” he added.

What you should know

The NDDC was created by the Federal Government in the year 2000 to facilitate development in the South-south region of the country.

One of the core mandates of the commission is to train and educate the youths of the oil-rich Niger Delta regions to curb hostilities and militancy while developing key infrastructure to promote diversification and productivity.

The NDDC was created largely as a response to the demands of the population of the Niger Delta, a populous area inhabited by a diversity of minority ethnic groups.

The NDDC mandate includes the formulation of policies and guidelines for the development of the Niger Delta area.

It also covers the conception, planning and implementation, in accordance with set rules and regulations, of projects and programs for sustainable development of the Niger Delta area.