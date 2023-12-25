There are many ways to build your professional networks to establish your career goals. This article will look at only 4 of them.

According to Indeed.com, career goals serve as concrete benchmarks that professionals establish to gauge their career advancement. They are objectives which span from minor targets related to productivity or responsibilities to more substantial aspirations like increased remuneration and leadership roles.

They may take the form of short-term objectives, such as securing a promotion, finding a rewarding career, gaining new experiences, or long-term aspirations, like establishing a thriving business or reaching an executive position at your dream company.

The holiday season can be a perfect time for this as it is a time for relaxation with loved ones and colleagues. Amid the festivities, it also presents a valuable opportunity to strategically plan your career goals for the upcoming year, adding a new dimension to your professional outlook.

Many individuals grapple with initiating conversations or finding reasons to connect, making the holiday season an ideal pretext to reach out to contacts in your network.

Therefore, leveraging your Christmas vacation to outline your aspirations for 2024 can provide a fresh perspective on your career and business endeavours.

As the holiday season approaches, consider rekindling connections within your network. Although in-person interactions may pose challenges, maintaining virtual contact remains feasible. Networking and fostering professional relationships should be an ongoing focus, as it is a practice embraced by high achievers to sustain warm communication lines.

This article will delve into 6 ways the holiday season can serve as a conducive time for networking to refine your professional goals in the new year, based on insights from HR professionals and leaders.

Have informal career discussions at your office parties

Workplace holiday gatherings offer an excellent informal setting to casually address significant career decisions with your superiors. While these events are social, it’s essential to limit discussions about work-related matters.

Audrey Daniel, an HR Director at Flosmart Energy, rightly puts it saying:

“ Christmas parties at work can be an ideal event to set up an impromptu discussion with your superiors regarding key career decisions you’d like to see happening in your life. Perhaps you want a change of department or a new role altogether. ”

She also added that it could be worthwhile to smuggle that discussion into some chat with your boss over drinks at a Christmas party. That way, you’re more likely to get a quick and friendly response than when you send them an email.

Send Christmas greetings to initiate career conversations

As months go by, individuals often get engrossed in their busy lives, losing connections with key figures in their careers. Fortunately, the Christmas season provides a chance to revive relationships by sending festive messages and creating a platform to discuss career matters.

Anthony Uwadiae, a Partner at UHY Maaji and Co., suggested that job seekers should do the following:

“ Create a mailing list for holiday cards while keeping their 2023 professional aspirations in mind. Find people who can help you with your goals, such as alumni, leaders in the industry, and contacts in other organizations. Remind them to keep you in mind if positions as they become available .”

Consider these scripts you might use in your email:

“ I haven’t heard from you in a while and just wanted to send you this quick note to wish you a Merry Christmas. I saw on LinkedIn that you…I’ve recently completed… ”

The key takeaway is that reconnecting with individuals you may have distanced yourself from during the busy year is always a possibility. Explore strategic methods to bring influential figures in your career closer, as their support may prove valuable someday.

Attend annual corporate events

It is not uncommon to have a plethora of events occurring this season. For instance, in Lagos, the end of the year is often characterised by fairs and events such as Zenith bank tech fairs, HR boot camps, Workplace Outlook 2023, Carol nights, corporate events hosted by telcos, banks, etc.

Stephen Bamidele, the HR Director of a global NGO in Lagos said:

“ End-of-year events will allow one to network with like minds in an informal setting. That way, you can make friends with new people and establish a business relationship.”

Organise thank you lunches with partners and colleagues

Expressing gratitude and maintaining strong relationships is a year-round best practice, and it holds particular significance during this season. Reflect on when you last appreciated a key partner for their commitment to your connection.

Compile a list of your primary network partners – those who offer referrals, extend event invitations, and provide valuable feedback. Set a goal to arrange individual meetings with each of them in the upcoming months.

During these meetings, express your gratitude and engage in discussions about mutual support in the coming year. You might find that such conversations lead to additional referrals.