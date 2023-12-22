The intraday high recorded was N1249/$1 as the naira further fell marginally on Thursday, 21st December 2023, closing at N861.91/$1 at the official market.

The domestic currency depreciated 0.85% to close at N861.91/$1 to a dollar at the close of business on Thursday, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N7.3 loss or a 0.85% decrease in the local currency compared to the N854.61 it closed on Wednesday.

The intraday high recorded was N1249/$1, while the intraday low was N700/$1, representing a wide spread of N549/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading recorded $181.30 million, the same as what it closed the previous day.

However, the naira gained marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate appreciated by 0.81%, quoted at N1228/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1193.20/$1.

What Economists are saying

Amid the rising free fall of the Naira both at the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) and the unofficial market, financial experts had called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to de-dollarise the economy by declaring any local transactions in the US dollars illegal.

Speaking on strategies that can be used for the naira to regain strength, the founder and chief consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult), Dr Biodun Adedipe, said the CBN should stop government agencies from charging local operators and entities in US dollars.

According to him, the sale of crude oil to local refineries should also be made in Naira rather than in US dollars.

Adedipe said: “ CBN should deal transparently with participating banks at the I&E Window. De-dollarize the economy by declaring as illegal any local transactions in US dollars (sale of assets, rent/leases, and other services, including school fees and medical bills) and ensure that government agencies stop charging local operators and entities in US dollars (quite common in the maritime sector).

“Other suggestions include the need to ensure that the sale of crude oil to local refineries should be made in Naira rather than dollars.

“President Bola Tinubu should have a direct engagement with bank CEOs to generate ideas and use moral suasion to enlist their support for the market reforms. Face the reality that unified exchange rates (not any different than floating the Naira) is a poor policy choice for a structurally defective and weak economy like ours,” he added.