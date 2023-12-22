The International Labour Organization (ILO) earlier, launched its Decent Work Country Programme III (DWCP)to make decent work a key component for the Nigerian workforce for national development.

Building upon the foundations and accomplishments of DWCP I and II, the third generation DWCP is slated for implementation between 2023 and 2027.

The primary objective is to achieve decent work conditions for all employees while curbing exploitative practices by employers.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) spearheaded the launch in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FMLE), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC). The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria actively participated in the event.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining the DWCP III implementation was collectively signed by the tripartite partners and the ILO, symbolizing a unified commitment to transformative change.

Mr. John Nyamali, the Director of Employment and Wages Department at FMLE, highlighted the three pillars of DWCP III:

Job creation for men, women, youths, and people with disabilities. Rights at work. Extending social protection.

In an analysis conducted by Nairametrics, here are key components of the DWCP III which are set to achieve its 3 pillars:.

Key components of the DWCP program

Align with UN’s Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework

Aligned with the Nigeria UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023-2027, the Nigeria DWCP III has been developed to provide direction to the UN’s initiatives in the country, prioritizing its SDGs focus.

During the launch, Mr. Mattias Schmale, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, emphasized that the UN aims to expand viable solutions to tackle decent work challenges nationwide.

Additionally, he asserted that Nigeria’s dedication to decent work standards would have a positive influence on the entire sub-region.

Make decent work a key component of national development

The DWCP III reflects the collective commitment of stakeholders to integrate decent work as a pivotal element of national development.

The DWCP III priorities are aligned with National development priorities, including United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for Nigeria 2023-2027, regional priorities like Abidjan Declaration, Agenda 2063, and other global priorities like the ILO centenary declaration and SDGs.

This initiative aims to guarantee tat the support from the ILO is channeled towards addressing the most critical concerns of the tripartite constituents, thereby contributing significantly to the overall development of the country.

Inclusive and human-centered to reflect labour-priorities

The DWCP is data-driven and reflective of the labour priorities of the country.

The ILO Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Dr. Vanessa Phala expressed her delight in the inclusiveness and human centred process of developing the DWCP III.

“ Throughout the formulation phases of the DWCP III 2023-2027, we recognized the collective efforts of stakeholders, including government agencies, employers’ organizations, workers’ unions, civil society, and the international community, in shaping a future where decent work is not only a fundamental right but also a reality for all Nigerians ”.

C ommit to social justice and development for workplace productivity

DWCP is committed in the pursuit of Social Justice.

Speaking through Mr. James Eustace, the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajero stated that the pursuit of Decent Work for all workers was a search for Social Justice.