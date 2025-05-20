A new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with Poland’s National Research Institute (NASK) has revealed that reveals that 25% of jobs globally are potentially exposed to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), with clerical and highly digital roles most affected.

However, the study emphasizes that job transformation, not mass replacement, is the more probable result of AI’s rise in the workplace.

The report, titled “Generative AI and Jobs: A Refined Global Index of Occupational Exposure”, which was released on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, offers what the authors describe as the most detailed global assessment to date of how GenAI may reshape the labour market.

Other key findings

The report noted that while one in four jobs (25%) worldwide is potentially exposed to GenAI, that figure climbs to 34% in high-income countries, reflecting greater digital integration in those economies.

Clerical jobs are the most exposed, as GenAI could theoretically automate many of their tasks.

However, other high-exposure occupations include cognitive roles in media, software development, and finance.

Women are disproportionately exposed to GenAI-driven job transformation, according to the report.

In high-income countries, nearly 1 in 10 female workers (9.6%) are in roles at high risk of automation, compared to just 3.5% of men.

Despite high exposure levels, full job automation remains limited as many tasks still require human judgment, collaboration, or oversight, particularly in jobs undergoing digital evolution.

Occupational exposure index

Using a combination of AI-assisted scoring, expert validation, and micro-level employment data, the report introduces a new “occupational exposure index” that maps GenAI’s potential impact across job functions and countries.

“We went beyond theory to build a tool grounded in real-world jobs. By combining human insight, expert review, and generative AI models, we’ve created a replicable method that helps countries assess risk and respond with precision,” said ILO Senior Researcher and lead author, Pawel Gmyrek.

According to the report, countries and sectors with low digital literacy may face more disruptive impacts, underscoring the need for inclusive upskilling and policy support.

“It’s easy to get lost in the AI hype. What we need is clarity and context. This tool helps countries across the world assess potential exposure and prepare their labour markets for a fairer digital future,” said Senior Economist at the ILO, Janine Berg.

A roadmap for policy and protection

The report does not equate exposure with job losses. Instead, it argues that the pace and impact of GenAI adoption will be shaped by policies, digital infrastructure, and workforce skills.

These factors will determine whether AI drives inclusive growth or widens inequalities in labour markets.

To that end, the ILO and NASK are urging governments, employers, and trade unions to engage in social dialogue and craft policies that protect workers, promote retraining, and ensure fair transitions in GenAI-exposed sectors.

What you should know

The ILO report closely aligns with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s 2024 declaration that nearly 40% of jobs globally will be influenced by artificial intelligence, with advanced economies expected to experience a higher impact compared to emerging markets and low-income nations.

As reported by Nairametrics, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed concern, stating that, in most cases, AI is likely to exacerbate overall inequality.

“In most scenarios, AI will likely worsen overall inequality, a troubling trend that policymakers must proactively address to prevent the technology from further stoking social tensions,” Georgieva said.

AI’s income inequality effect will largely depend on how much the technology complements high earners.