For the first time this week, the NGX closed in the bearish territory as the All-Share Index pared gains to close at 74,023.27 points today, down by 0.36% from yesterday’s all-time high of 74,289.02.

Equities lost N145 billion as the market capitalization declined to N40.507 trillion.

There was a drop in trading volume to 423.30 million units, compared to yesterday’s 760.93 million units. In terms of trading value, there was an appreciation of N16.585 billion from yesterday’s N13.03 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 74,023.27 points

% Day Change: -0.36%

Day’s Lowest: 73,993.49 points

Day’s Highest: 74,430.47 points

% YTD: +44.43%

Market Cap: N40.51 trillion

Volume Traded: 423.30 million units

Top Gainers

MULIVERSE: +10.00% to close at N13.97%

TRANSCOHOT: +10.00% to close at N63.80

INFINITY: +9.95% to close at N4.53

UCAP: +9.79% to close at N23.00

DAARCOMM: +9.52% to close at N0.69

Top Losers

CONHALLPLC: -8.73% to close at N1.15

INTBREW: -8.33% to close at N4.40

PRESTIGE: -7.84% to close at N0.47

ABCTRANS: -7.32% to close at N0.76

GUINEAINS: -6.90% to close at N0.27

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, UNIVINSURE (-3.85%) led with 41.94 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (+3.90%) with 41.93 million units, MBENEFIT (+1.96%) with 30.2 million units, JAIZBANK (+1.91%) with 27.58 million units, and ZENITHBANK (-1.94%) with 26.3 million units.

Concerning value, GEREGU (0.00%) led with N6.62 billion, followed by SEPLAT (0.00%) with N2.77 billion, ZENITHBANK (-1.94%) with N1 billion, GTCO (+0.13%) with N829.3 million, and MTNN (-3.77%) with N550.6 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

There was mixed trading sentiment for stocks in the SWOOT category. ZENITHBANK (-1.94%) and MTNN (-3.77%) recorded losses, while GTCO (+0.13%) recorded a marginal gain. Other members of the category, AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes.

For tier-1 banks, trading was mostly negative, as ACCESSCORP (-0.43%), UBA (-1.54%), and ZENITHBANK (-1.94%) all recorded losses, while GTCO (+0.13%) recorded a marginal gain. FBNH recorded no price change.