On Thursday, December 21, 2023, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, an institution with roots dating back to 1958, elected its first-ever female president, Margaret Oguntala.

Oguntala steps into this pioneering role succeeding former President Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, who announced at a conference in Abuja.

Effective by January 1, 2024, Oguntala, previously serving as Deputy President for the past two years, will commence her tenure as the head of the Society, adhering to the regulations set forth by the NSE for a two-year term.

Background

A graduate of Chemical Engineering from the University of Benin (1981-1986), Margaret Oguntala boasts a career spanning three decades. Describing herself as an “erudite Engineer with a proven track record of exemplary and outstanding leadership in several capacities across various engineering bodies in Nigeria,” Oguntala holds certification as an environmental consultant, showcasing success in executive and boardroom roles.

Embarking on her professional journey as a Youth Corper at North Brewery Limited, Kano, Oguntala served as an Operator and Assistant Process Supervisor.

Subsequently, she joined Afro International Enterprises Ltd, Matori Lagos, in 1988 as a Chemical Sales Executive, steadily ascending to the role of Marketing Manager. In 1992, she ventured to establish her own company, Bamsat Nigeria Limited.

Initially, a chemical sales outfit, Bamsat Nigeria Limited, under Oguntala’s leadership, has experienced significant growth and diversification into areas such as Environmental Consultancy, Oil and Gas services, and Fire/Safety. The company boasts a client portfolio that includes prominent entities such as NNPC, First Bank of Nigeria PLC, Guinness Nig. PLC, and Alaro Free Trade Zone.

Her professional journey also includes induction as a Corporate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in 1996. That same year, she registered with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), culminating in her elevation to a Fellow of NSE in 2010.

Achievements and Portfolio

Oguntala has managed to blaze her records with over 60 awards to her name from various Engineering institutions, professional bodies and organizations.

She also served as a Council Member for the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) Lagos Chapter from 2010 to 2014. Recognized for her service, Oguntala continues to be an active member of APWENx, contributing meaningfully to the association’s growth over 19 years.

From January 2014 to December 2016, she wore the hat of Vice President (Corporate Resources and Media) at the NSE Headquarters. During this time, she orchestrated groundbreaking initiatives, such as a transformative partnership with Samsung. The collaboration resulted in tangible benefits for NSE members, including a 10% discount on Samsung products and free HVAC training for young engineers.

Her passion and dedication shone through her two-year chairmanship at the NSE Ikeja Branch from 2009 to 2011.

Overseeing various branch activities, Oguntala played a pivotal role in the completion of the Ikeja Branch Secretariat, earning the branch the esteemed Best Branch Award in 2010.

Not resting on her oars, Oguntala’s contributions earned her fellowships in prestigious institutions such as the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (FNSChE), Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (FNIEE), and the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC).

She is a member of the Association of Professional Women Engineers in Nigeria (APWEN).

Beyond accolades and titles, Oguntala wears multiple hats, serving as a Group Executive Director at Kenol Nigeria Limited, a Board Member at BlackHouse Media, among other roles.

She is also an advocate for Girls in STEM and a champion for young engineers.