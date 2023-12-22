The founder of Tingo, Dozy Mmobuosi, has reacted to the allegations of fraud levelled against him and his group of companies by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mmobuosi in a statement released on Friday described the allegations as untrue and baseless. While noting that he would refrain from making public comments about the issues raised because it is now a matter in court, he described the accusations and allegations of wrongdoing as outlined in the civil complaint filed by the SEC on December 18 as invalid.

What Mmobuosi is saying

The Tingo founder in the statement marking his first official response since the charges were released by the SEC said:

“Mr. Mmobuosi wishes to make it unequivocally clear that these allegations are baseless and he will contest them with unwavering resolve. As this matter is currently under legal scrutiny, and following the advice of legal counsel, Mr. Mmobuosi will refrain from making any further public statements regarding this issue.

“It is Mr. Mmobuosi’s intention to address and resolve these allegations within the appropriate legal framework. He is committed to cooperating with the legal process to ensure a thorough and fair examination of the facts, which he believes will ultimately lead to his exoneration.

“We appreciate the understanding of the media and the public during this time and request respect for the legal process and the principles of justice.”

The allegations

The SEC on Monday charged Mmobuosi alongside his three affiliated U.S.-based companies, Tingo Group Inc., Agri-Fintech Holdings Inc., and Tingo International Holdings Inc. With fraud.

According to the SEC filing, the charge was in connection with an alleged multi-year scheme to inflate the financial performance metrics of these companies and key operating subsidiaries to defraud investors worldwide.

The SEC was seeking emergency relief to prevent Defendants’ continued dissemination of materially false information to investors and to protect corporate and investor assets.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, charged all four Defendants with violating the anti-fraud provisions of the federal securities laws and additionally charged Nasdaq-listed Tingo Group, OTC-traded Agri-Fintech, and Mmobuosi with reporting, books and records, and internal controls violations.