Power Sector: There is a deficit of competent engineers in Nigeria – COO, IBEDC
The COO, IBEDC, has stated that Nigeria's Power industry is deficit of competent engineers.
Mr. John Ayodele, the Chief Operating Officer, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has said that there is a deficit of competent engineers in Nigeria’s power industry to solve challenges posed in the sector and called for grooming of more young Engineers into the industry.
Mr. Ayodele disclosed this at 11th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture organized by the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Lagos, themed: “Challenges in Electricity Distribution in Nigeria: What Engineers should do differently.”
He urged for measures to close the skill gap in the sector – to attract more competent skilled young engineers to Nigeria’s Power industry.
“There is a deficit of competent electrical/electronic engineers to solve the problem. Most of our undergraduates do not have power background and it is usually difficult to indoctrinate them,” he added.
Ikeja Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr. Olutosin Ogunmola, disclosed that the NSE would improve its Young Engineers Forum, with the aim of encouraging more engineers to study fields related to Nigeria’s power industry.
He added that the Engineering Society would work with Universities on power engineering specialization, to close the skill gap in Nigeria’s power sector.
Tony Elumelu conferred with Belgium’s most important national honour
Nigerian billionaire-entrepreneur, Tony Elumelu, has been conferred with Belgium's oldest and most important national honour.
The Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, Tony Elumelu, has been conferred with Belgium’s oldest and most important national honour titled: “The honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold.”
The entrepreneur made the disclosure via his verified Twitter handle. The award is said to be in recognition of his commitment to the eradication of poverty & the economic empowerment of young Africans.
Elumelu tweeted, “Last night, the Kingdom of Belgium conferred on me with the honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold, the country’s oldest and most important National Honour.
“I am humbled by this recognition of the work @TonyElumeluFDN in catalysing entrepreneurs across Africa and will continue to drive the economic empowerment of our brilliant young #Africanentrepreneurs to propel development in Africa.”
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Tony Elumelu had been named in “Times 100” list of 100 most influential people in the world 2020.
Why it matters
The latest award, amongst others, is in recognition of his commitment to the eradication of poverty and the economic empowerment of young Africans.
FG proposes additional tax exemption for small businesses
The FG has proposed, in the draft Finance Bill 2020, the exemption of small businesses from payment of tertiary education tax.
The Federal Government has proposed the exemption of small businesses from the payment of Tertiary Education Tax (TET), which is being collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the new draft Finance Bill 2020.
This disclosure was made by the Chairman, Drafting Sub-committee and member of Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee, Mr Ajibola Olomola, at a virtual consultation and stakeholder engagement on Friday to discuss the economic and fiscal policy drivers underpinning the bill.
According to a report from Punch, the Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee which is chaired by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, pointed out that currently, all companies registered in Nigeria are required to pay TET at 2% of assessable profits for each year of assessment.
Mr Ajibola Olomola said the proposal for Finance Bill 2020, “is to introduce an amendment to the Tertiary Education Tax Act, to exempt small businesses from Tertiary Education Tax.’’
He said that this is part of the measures and incentives being introduced by the Federal Government to assist small businesses.
Going further, Olomola said, “The Finance Bill 2020 will include certain provisions that allow the tax authorities to deploy information technology for the collection of taxpayer information of tax and reduce the cost of collection.
“In light of this proposal, stringent rules are also proposed to secure taxpayer confidentiality from unauthorized access by third parties. The Finance Bill 2020 will look to introduce significant penalties for breach of data confidentiality by tax officials.”
Why this matters
This new proposal from the Federal Government comes at a time most businesses especially small enterprises are still battling with the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic. This is expected to help mitigate the impact of the VAT rate increase on small vulnerable businesses.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the Federal Government provided some tax incentives to small businesses in the 2019 Finance Bill, which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Some of these tax incentives include reducing corporate tax rate from 30% to 20% for MSMEs, with turnover of between N25 million and N100 million per annum, exempting micro-businesses with a turnover of less than N25 million per annum from corporate tax payment.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said that during the 2021 budget presentation, President Buhari indicated that the Finance Bill, “is to support the realization of our 2021 revenue projections and that we will be adopting appropriate counter-cyclical fiscal policies that will enhance the efficiency of fiscal incentives.”
UAE offers 10-year residence visas to doctors, engineers, top graduates
The city of Dubai has approved granting a 10-year Golden Visa to all PhD holders, UAE-based physicians, as well as, engineers.
The United Arab Emirates said that it will grant doctors and infectious disease experts working in the Gulf nation a 10-year residence visa. The plan will enable the nation capture needed talents to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
This was announced on Sunday, by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and leader of Dubai.
The UAE’s long term residency visa was one of the most difficult to get pre-covid-19. However, the Gulf nation launched a 10-year visa scheme to attract skilled talent in 2019.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE disclosed that the UAE wants to embrace the skilled talent needed to drive its future development.
UAE Golden Visa will also include UAE-based physicians as well as engineers in the fields of computer science, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology.
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020
“Today, we approved granting the 10-year Golden Visa to all PhD holders in the UAE. Also, the Golden Visa will be granted to top graduates from UAE-accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 and above,” he said.
“UAE Golden Visa will also include UAE-based physicians, as well as, engineers in the fields of computer science, electronics, programming, electricity, and biotechnology.
“Other categories granted UAE Golden Residency are specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology & UAE’s high school top graduates and their families. We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning,” he added.
What you should know
The UAE joins other nations including the UK who have made it easier for ex-pat doctors to settle in during the pandemic, which would also be seen as an attractive offer to Nigerian doctors.
In July, the UK launched the Health and Care Visa Scheme to attract top medical doctors from countries like Nigeria. The programme fastens the time for doctors to move to the UK. 58 Nigerian doctors were also stopped in July from traveling to the UK.
This comes a year after Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr. Chris Ngige, disclosed that he is not bothered about the decision of some medical doctors, who choose to leave Nigeria to practice outside the country.
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced last month that the Federal Government plans to make the migration of skilled Nigerian Healthcare workers unattractive by investing in Healthcare infrastructure.