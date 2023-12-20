The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has announced that the Onne Port ( Area 11 Command), has recorded N301 billion as revenue from January 2023 to date.

The Comptroller of the Onne Port, Baba Imam, made this disclosure on Wednesday during an end-of-year recognition/award presentation to officers, consignees, and stakeholders.

According to Imam, the N301 billion that the Command had generated so far represented 90 per cent of its revenue target for the 2023 fiscal year.

“Our revenue target for the year is about N336 billion and as of today, we have been able to secure N301 billion representing about 90 per cent of our target,” Imam disclosed.

The Onne Port Comptroller further revealed that the Command had taken steps to tackle smuggling through the port.

Imam noted that the measures that have been implemented in Onne Port taken by the Area 11 Command would continue to serve as a deterrent to offenders of import laws by ensuring that there was conformity to import guidelines.

Furthermore, he disclosed that about 39 containers containing contraband items were seized by the Command from January to date.

“Notably, amongst the nature of imported items which contravened import guidelines were; used clothings, tyres, Concealments of hard drugs, pistols and the likes which were subsequently handed over to relevant authorities,” he added.

Also, Imam pointed out that the training and re-training of officers and consignees were parts of the achievements recorded by the Command in 2023.

In his remarks, Mr Mike Ebeatu, who serves as the Onne chapter Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), commended Baba Imam for providing an enabling business environment through consistent synergy and sensitization of consignees.

Ebeatu further praised the comptroller for promoting serenity within the Command, which he noted led to the ambience experienced within the Onne Port.