Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has announced that his administration is in the process of the construction of 260 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in all electoral wards of the state.

During an inspection tour of a primary health centre at Ogonogoeji Ndiuno, Akpugo in Nkanu West LGA, the governor emphasized his commitment to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring access to quality primary healthcare for every resident.

Governor Mbah expressed the significance of prioritizing healthcare delivery, citing its importance in maintaining a healthy population and workforce.

He pledged to continue efforts until every child, mother, the elderly, and Enugu citizen had access to better healthcare. The governor highlighted the substantial allocation for healthcare in the state’s 2024 budget, emphasizing the core role of healthcare alongside education in the social services sector.

To address the challenges in primary healthcare, the governor outlined a strategy to develop 260 world-class Type-2 PHCs across all wards in Enugu State.

This consolidation of resources aims to provide 24-hour services in each PHC, ensuring quality primary healthcare in rural communities.

Governor Mbah also emphasized efforts to upgrade nursing schools to colleges, deploy technology for electronic health management systems, and increase awareness about universal health insurance coverage.

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe, commended the administration’s healthcare and nutrition initiatives, pledging continued support from the international agency.

The Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ESPHCDA), Dr. Ifeyinwa Ani-Osheku, disclosed plans for a massive recruitment of health workers in 2024.

She highlighted the success of the cervical cancer vaccination campaign and the training of midwives to manage obstetrics and child delivery in rural areas.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, assured the women that the new PHCs would reach every rural community, attributing Enugu’s success in the health sector to Governor Mbah’s leadership.

The governor’s initiatives aim to position Enugu State as a model for healthcare delivery both nationally and internationally.