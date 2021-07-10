The Nigeria Customs Service has announced that its Area II Command, Onne Port in Rivers State generated the sum of N78.17 billion revenue between January and June 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr Auwal Mohammed, the Comptroller of Area II Onne Port Command, in Port Harcourt on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Service said this was a 67.52% increase compared to revenue of N46.66 billion earned last year in the same period.

What the Comptroller said

“The feat was achieved through strict enforcement of fiscal policies, uncompromising implementation of government directives and diligent trade facilitation, among other strategies.

Aside from improvement in the command’s comparative mid-year revenue generation between 2020 and 2021, the command also made other very laudable feats in export and anti-smuggling activities.

One of the feats was made in June 2020 with the generation of N14.55 billion which is an unprecedented achievement in the history of the command,” he said.

Mohammed said that statistics from its export unit indicated that goods worth N52.6 billion were exported through the port between January and June 2021. The goods include; sesame seeds, ginger, cocoa beans, hibiscus, fluorite ore, lead ore, palm kernel shell, cotton, float glass, aluminium ingot, and many others.

“The total tonnage of the exported goods stood at 331.36 tonnes with Free on Board (FOB) value of $137.943 million.

In addition, the command made 19 seizures totalling N8.299 million Duty Paid Value (DPV) within the period under review,” he added.

In case you missed it

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) earlier announced it generated a revenue of N1.003 trillion for the first half of 2021. Customs made a total number of 2,333 assorted seizures with duty paid value at N4.4 billion.