The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it generated N799 billion in revenues between January and May 2021.

This represents a N226.1 billion increase when compared with the amount generated for the same period in 2020.

This disclosure was made by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Joseph Attah, on Monday, May 31, 2021, while addressing the press in Abuja.

Attah said that this was made possible by the strict implementation of all extant rules governing imports, exports, and excise in the country. He noted that the strategic deployment of officers and automation of the processes and regulations also contributed to the feat achieved.

Going further, he said that getting the officers and men of the service to put national interest above themselves, was also responsible for the improvement of revenue.

He said other reasons were robust stakeholders sensitisation, increasing level of compliance from stakeholders, and improved working relationship with the National Assembly.

The spokesperson added that the management under the leadership of retired Col. Hameed Ali had continued to take strategic actions that would impact positively, the national economy and security.

What you should know

It can be recalled that in a related development, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), had earlier announced that it generated N496.39 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), an increase of 9% quarter-on-quarter.