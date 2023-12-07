The growth in the renewable energy sector globally and locally has led to opportunities for various skilled professionals across technical, engineering, management fields and others.

This is according to research by Linkedin which has identified various renewable energy jobs from projections which signals a growing demand for skilled professionals in the sector.

The demand for this is driven by the growth of the sector globally.

Notably, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts a global addition of approximately 55 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2024, primarily driven by the increased adoption of solar PVs in residential and business settings.

Similarly, Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Association envisions implementing strategies to boost the contribution of renewable energy to 40% of the National Energy Mix by 2030.

As the demand for talent in this sector rises, employers are adopting proactive recruitment and retention strategies to attract and keep top talent in renewable energy jobs. These roles span various education and training levels, from technical certificates to advanced degrees, requiring skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and effective communication.

These roles are solar photovoltaic installers, wind turbine technicians, energy storage analysts, energy engineers, land acquisition specialists, solar energy technicians, sustainability managers, environmental scientists, and information systems managers.

Here are they in more detail:

Solar Photovoltaic Installers:

Professionals in this role, also known as PV installers, are tasked with assembling, configuring, and maintaining systems that convert sunlight into energy. Their responsibilities include adapting PV systems to site conditions and customer specifications. Typically, a high school diploma or equivalent, coupled with vocational or technical school training and relevant experience, is required for this position.

Wind Turbine Technicians:

Wind turbine technicians are responsible for the maintenance and installation of wind turbines. Working at heights of 200 to 400 feet, they conduct repairs, and routine inspections, and ensure proper functioning. A high school diploma or technical training is necessary for individuals in this role.

Energy Storage Analysts:

Involved in modeling, assessing, and managing utility-scale energy storage projects, energy storage analysts develop and oversee financial models for storage projects. Backgrounds in finance, business, mechanical engineering, or economics are common prerequisites for this role.

Energy Engineers:

Energy engineers oversee intricate energy conversion and distribution systems, improve energy storage, and optimize energy usage. A degree in Engineering is typically expected for applicants in this field.

Land Acquisition Specialists:

These specialists design and implement strategies for acquiring land for new wind development sites. They require a bachelor’s degree or higher in business, real estate, law, engineering, or a related field, with familiarity in permitting processes and real estate, tax, and accounting rules being desirable.

Solar Energy Technicians:

Also known as solar installers, these technicians install and maintain solar panels for various buildings. While a high school diploma is the minimum requirement, experience in mechanical or electrical installation is beneficial, and many technicians learn on the job.

Sustainability Managers:

Sustainability managers oversee the implementation of sustainable practices in construction projects, focusing on environmental impact and economically friendly methods. A bachelor’s or postgraduate degree is generally required for this role.

Environmental Scientists:

Environmental scientists study the natural environment to develop protection strategies. Specializations include toxic waste cleanup, air pollution, wildlife preservation, and more. A bachelor’s degree in environmental science or a related field is typically necessary, with a master’s degree often required for career advancement.

Information Systems Managers:

In the context of green information technology, these managers aim to minimize the negative environmental effects of IT operations. They typically need both an undergraduate and a master’s degree, along with relevant experience in the technology field.