Renewable energy is a fast-growing sector in Nigeria, as the country seeks to diversify its energy sources and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

Renewable energy can also provide access to electricity for millions of Nigerians who live in rural areas or face frequent power outages.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Nigeria has the potential to generate over 200 gigawatts of renewable energy from solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and geothermal sources by 2030.

If you are interested in pursuing a career in renewable energy, here are 10 jobs that offer promising opportunities for growth and impact in Nigeria:

1. Solar Installation Engineer: Solar installation engineers design, install and maintain solar photovoltaic (PV) systems that convert sunlight into electricity.

They also educate customers on how to use and benefit from solar energy.

Solar installation engineers need to have a degree or diploma in electrical engineering, renewable energy, or related fields, as well as practical experience in working with solar PV systems.

Average Salary Guide ~ ₦150,000 – ₦250,000 per month.

2. Renewable Energy Sales Engineer: Renewable energy sales engineers sell renewable energy products and services to customers, such as solar panels, inverters, batteries, wind turbines, biomass generators, and more.

They also provide technical support and advice to customers on how to choose and use renewable energy solutions.

Renewable energy sales engineers need to have a degree or diploma in engineering, marketing, business administration, or related fields, as well as strong communication and negotiation skills.

Average Salary Guide ~ ₦400,000 – ₦750,000 per month.

3. Renewable Energy Project Engineer: Renewable energy project engineers manage and oversee renewable energy projects from conception to completion.

They coordinate with various stakeholders, such as contractors, suppliers, regulators, financiers, and customers, to ensure that the projects are delivered on time, within budget, and according to specifications.

They also monitor and evaluate the performance and impact of the projects. Renewable energy project engineers need to have a degree or diploma in engineering, project management, or related fields, as well as experience in managing renewable energy projects.

Average Salary Guide ~ ₦400,000 – ₦850,000 per month.

4. Renewable Energy Project Coordinator: Renewable energy project coordinators assist renewable energy project engineers in planning and executing renewable energy projects.

They handle administrative tasks such as preparing reports, budgets, schedules, and contracts, as well as liaising with internal and external parties involved in the projects.

They also conduct research and analysis on renewable energy markets, policies, and technologies. Renewable energy project coordinators need to have a degree or diploma in engineering, business administration, or related fields, as well as organizational and analytical skills.

Average Salary Guide ~ ₦250,000 – ₦400,000 per month.

5. Renewable Energy Consultant: Renewable energy consultants provide expert advice and guidance on renewable energy matters to clients such as governments, businesses, NGOs, and individuals.

They conduct feasibility studies, cost-benefit analyses, environmental assessments, and policy reviews on various aspects of renewable energy development and deployment.

They also help clients identify and secure funding sources, technical assistance, and partnerships for their renewable energy projects.

Renewable energy consultants need to have a degree or diploma in engineering, economics, environmental science, or related fields, as well as extensive knowledge and experience in the renewable energy sector.

Average Salary Guide ~ ₦450,000 – ₦750,000 per month.

6. Renewable Energy Analyst: Renewable energy analysts collect and analyze data on renewable energy resources, technologies, markets, and policies.

They use various tools and methods such as GIS mapping, statistical modeling, scenario analysis, and forecasting to produce reports and insights that inform decision-making and planning for renewable energy stakeholders.

They also monitor and evaluate the trends and impacts of renewable energy activities and initiatives.

Renewable energy analysts need to have a degree or diploma in engineering, mathematics,

statistics, computer science, or related fields, as well as strong data analysis and communication skills.

Average Salary Guide ~ ₦250, 000 – ₦350, 000 per month.

7. Renewable Energy Technician: Renewable energy technicians install, operate, and maintain renewable energy systems such as solar, wind, hydro, and biomass.

They perform routine checks and repairs on the equipment and components, as well as troubleshoot and resolve any issues or faults that may arise.

They also ensure that the systems comply with safety and quality standards and regulations.

Renewable energy technicians need to have a certificate or diploma in renewable energy, electrical, mechanical, or related fields, as well as practical experience in working with renewable energy systems.

Average Salary Guide ~ ₦100,000 – ₦120,000 per month.

8. Renewable Energy Intern: Renewable energy interns are students or graduates who work with renewable energy organizations or projects to gain hands-on experience and exposure to the sector.

They assist with various tasks and activities such as research, data collection, analysis, report writing, project coordination, marketing, outreach, and more.

They also learn from the professionals and experts in the field and develop their skills and knowledge in renewable energy.

Renewable energy interns need to have a degree or diploma in engineering, environmental science, business administration, or related fields, as well as a keen interest and passion for renewable energy.

Average Salary Guide ~ ₦50, 000 – ₦80, 000 per month.

9. Renewable Energy Manager: Renewable energy managers are responsible for leading and managing renewable energy teams, projects, or programs.

They plan, organize, direct, and control the resources, activities, and outcomes of their renewable energy initiatives.

They also ensure that the objectives, targets, and standards of their renewable energy endeavors are met and aligned with the organizational goals and strategies.

They also communicate and collaborate with various internal and external stakeholders such as senior management, staff, customers, partners, regulators, and funders.

Renewable energy managers need to have a degree or diploma in engineering, management, business administration, or related fields, as well as experience and leadership skills in the renewable energy sector.

Average Salary Guide ~ ₦600, 000 – ₦1,000, 000 per month.

10. Renewable Energy Entrepreneur: Renewable energy entrepreneurs are individuals who start or run their own renewable energy businesses or ventures.

They identify and seize opportunities in the renewable energy market and create innovative products or services that meet the needs and demands of their customers.

They also manage the operations, finances, marketing, and growth of their renewable energy enterprises.

They also face various challenges and risks such as competition, regulation, funding, and customer satisfaction.

Renewable energy entrepreneurs need to have a degree or diploma in engineering, business administration, or related fields, as well as entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

Renewable energy is a promising sector for career development in Nigeria, as it offers various opportunities for growth, impact, and innovation.

Whether you are interested in engineering, sales, management, consulting, or entrepreneurship, there is a job that suits your skills and interests in renewable energy.

If you want to join the renewable energy revolution in Nigeria, you can start by exploring the 10 jobs listed above and finding out more about the qualifications, responsibilities, and benefits of each one.

NB: The suggested salaries above are only a guide. Companies can pay higher or lower depending on several factors.