It is important to upskill in today’s world by constantly learning

Linkedin Learning has released 36 new courses to learn this week for free

The courses are in the area of Business Analysis, Strategy, Design, Artificial Intelligence, and more

In developing yourself and career growth in this fast-paced world, it is important to upskill to fit into roles and stay abreast of new developments.

LinkedIn Learning presents an opportunity to learn new skills and grow your career each week. These courses are free or have a one-month free trial.

LinkedIn adds 17,000+ course libraries each week. This past week, 36 courses were added.

Either you’re learning about business analysis and strategy or Photoshop, there are topics from varied fields covered through these topics. Others are Artificial Intelligence, Sales, General Business Software, Networking and System Administration, Programming Languages, etc.

Here are the 36 free courses this week that are free:

Business Analysis and Strategy

The goal of operations management is to create and deliver valuable products and services within our operational capacity in order to satisfy market demand. It’s simple to think of operations as just the doing, the making, and the creating, but, when one steps back from the daily grind, managing the demand and the capacity to meet it is a crucial and frequently disregarded component of operational success.

You will discover how demand and capacity can be actively managed in this course and also learn about capacity utilization and the reason why trying to balance demand and capacity is frequently a bad idea.

Others are:

Career Development

A common error employees make is assuming they know what their manager’s priorities are. They fail to ask and then align their work so that it helps achieve those goals. It is also going to help demonstrate your value to your manager and the company. The questions to ask them are: What are your top three to five priorities and which is the most important? What do you view as success in your role? And what is the number one challenge that’s getting in the way of you reaching your goals?

Customer Service

When successfully designed and implemented, customer experience improves customer relationships and grows your business. To create incredible experiences, the best brands in the world rely on a sound strategy, proven best practices, and ongoing improvements. However, a large number of people do not believe it to be a business discipline. This course covers how to plan for success with your customer experience strategy, how to lead, and where to start.

Artificial Intelligence

Every minute, social media users alone produce at least 500,000 sentences. That is more data than one person could possibly read, much less research or come to any conclusions from. Natural language processing can be useful in this situation. By training a computer to recognize specific linguistic components, we can use it to provide us with explanations and summaries of the obvious and hidden meanings underlying the words. Simply put, natural language processing is the research of human languages using computers.

This is not to say that NLP will teach computers to understand human languages, but that they might be able to make observations about those languages. In this course, you will learn to use R programming language to implement natural language processing algorithms. R is uniquely adept at manipulating matrices and producing statistics, both of which are core to NLP.

Other courses are:

General Business Software

General Skills

Leadership and Management

Sales

Art and Design

Photography and Video

Back-End Web Development

Cloud Computing

Networking and System Administration

Programming Languages

Security

Tools and Methodologies