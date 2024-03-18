LinkedIn, the social platform owned by Microsoft, renowned for networking and professional recruitment, with over 1 billion users, is venturing into a new industry estimated at $245 billion as of 2023 to enhance user engagement, gaming.

Based on reports it is confirmed that LinkedIn is developing this new gaming experience, leveraging the puzzle craze seen in games like Wordle. Early efforts include games named “Queens,” “Inference,” and “Crossclimb.”

App researchers have uncovered code indicating LinkedIn’s gaming initiatives. They noted one experiment where player scores are tied to workplaces, potentially ranking companies based on these scores.

According to a report by Techjuries, the gaming market was estimated to be worth $245.10 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.94%. By 2028, it is projected to reach a value of $376.08 billion, as it progressively solidifies its position as a cornerstone of modern entertainment for a global audience.

What we know

At the moment, there is no certified launch date for the gaming feature, “We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations, ” a spokesperson who talked to Techcrunch disclosed.

While Microsoft, LinkedIn’s parent company, dominates the gaming industry with Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax, the extent of its involvement in LinkedIn’s gaming venture remains undisclosed.

Games hold significant sway in mobile and PC app usage, particularly puzzle-based casual games. Non-gaming platforms have historically leveraged this popularity to bolster user engagement, reminiscent of traditional puzzles in newspapers and magazines.

LinkedIn’s foray into gaming mirrors its ongoing efforts to integrate popular tools into its platform, catering to its professional audience. These efforts span online education, professional development, news operations, video tools, and influencer engagement, all aimed at enhancing the platform’s relevance in the world of work.

What you should know

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network on the internet, originated in 2002 in the living room of Reid Hoffman, then a board executive at PayPal. Co-founded by Allen Blue, Konstantin Guericke, Eric Lai, and Jean-Luc, the platform aimed to pioneer business-oriented online social networking.

Officially launched on May 3, 2003, LinkedIn provided its initial members with free access to job listings, personal profiles, search functionalities, and advertising opportunities. Within a month of its launch, 4,500 members had joined the platform.

Presently, LinkedIn boasts over 1 billion active members across more than 200 countries. Weekly, approximately 65 million job seekers utilize the platform, while employers in over 230 countries rely on LinkedIn Talent Solutions for sourcing and recruitment needs.