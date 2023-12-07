Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved for the implementation of a 100% Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for nurses in the state.

This development was announced in a statement jointly signed by Mr. Aminu Shehu, the Chairman, and Mr Markus Luka, the Secretary of the Kwara State Council of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in Ilorin.

The Statement

The statement revealed that Governor AbdulRazaq has not only approved the salary structure but also given the go-ahead for the recruitment of additional nurses to address the challenges posed by brain drain in the state and the nation at large.

What He Said

The governor emphasized that this strategic move would contribute to improving the quality and standard of nursing care, aligning with global best practices.

“This will improve the quality and standard of nursing care, in line with global best practices.”

Expressing appreciation for the governor’s decision, the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives acknowledged the pivotal role played by the Executive Secretary of the state Hospital Management Bureau in advocating for the fulfilment of their demands.

The association further commended Governor AbdulRazaq for not only approving the implementation of CONHESS but also for prioritizing the recruitment of more nurses.

This is expected to bolster manpower and enhance healthcare delivery in Kwara State.

This initiative reflects a proactive approach by the state government to address workforce challenges in the healthcare sector, ultimately contributing to improved healthcare services and outcomes for the residents of Kwara.