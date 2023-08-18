The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has said that the N5 billion palliative approved by the Federal Government to each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was for the purchase of rice and maize for distribution to the poor and vulnerable.

The governor stated that N4 billion was earmarked for the purchase of rice while the remaining N1 billion is for the purchase of maize.

This is contained in a statement issued by Abdulrazaq and can be seen on his official Twitter account confirming that Kwara state has received N2 billion out of the relief funds from the Federal Government.

Abdulrazaq said that the state is waiting for the balance of N2 billion of the funds for the purchase of rice and N1 billion for maize the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is selling to each state from the national strategic reserve.

What the Kwara State Governor is saying

Abdulrazaq said, ‘’We have received N2 billion out of the N4 billion relief funds that the Federal Government released to states for the purchase of rice to be distributed en masse to vulnerable members of the public to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal. We await a balance of N2bn of the funds as well as N1bn worth of maize (40,000 bags) which the Central Bank of Nigeria is selling to each state from the national strategic reserve.

‘’It is however important to mention that 48% (N1,920,000,000.00) of the N4 billion is a noninterest loan that will be paid back over a period of 20 months at N120,000,000.00 monthly.’’

Police Commissioner, Emir, others to oversee palliatives distribution

The Governor stated, ‘’Consequently, I have ordered the immediate purchase of rice in the value of the amount. For transparency and fairness to all, distribution of the palliatives will be overseen exclusively by a committee headed by the Kwara State Police Commissioner Ebun Oluwarotimi Adelesi, who will be supported by the Emir of Shonga Dr. Haliru Yahya, religious leaders, civil society leaders, and other important stakeholders in the state.

‘’We also confirm receipt of the remaining three trucks of the bags of rice donated to our state by the Federal Government. The distribution has commenced through various channels of reaching out to the public, including lawmakers who represent the 24 state constituencies and other stakeholders in the state.

‘’I urge those we have saddled with the responsibility of distributing these palliatives to do so in the spirit of fairness to all, particularly to the most vulnerable persons, because it is simply impractical for everyone to get at the same time.’’

Calls for patience, calm