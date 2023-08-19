The Postmaster General of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Hon. Sunday Adepoju, emphasized that the recently introduced postal code and address system by NIPOST is poised to yield substantial revenue for the nation and enhance its security.

Nairametrics reports that this was stated during the formal inauguration of the new postal code and address system, where he highlighted the extensive advantages that this innovative project brings to both the citizens of Nigeria and the overall economy and security of the nation.

Crime prevention and business development

He emphasized that the innovative project will be beneficial to the country.

He said:

“The benefit of it as you have asked is so much that I cannot say it alone. Is it in terms of crime prevention? Is it in terms of business development? Is it in terms of tourism or transportation? You are going to talk about, and above it all revenue generation.

“It is going to be one of the revenue generations for the nation, NIPOST has not been funded by the federal government we look inward on how we can generate revenue for operation and contribute meaningfully into the federation account.

“NIPOST is ready to contribute its quota in generating revenue for the government of the day,” he said.

Adepoju also noted that the current government is focusing on internal revenue generation to fulfil its objectives.

Regarding security, he stated,

“Individuals providing false addresses will be identified and apprehended. This approach assists in facilitating legitimate business operations and attending to those engaged in various activities.”

“If you want to do your driver’s license, we are there for you. You are looking at the security aspect of it. You are seeing terrorism financing and so many things are happening. We are unable to get them but if you have all these in place, it will become a thing of the past.

“Look at banks, some people go there and give fake addresses. How do you track them? How do you get the solution to it by the time you are giving the address? It will be verified whether you are giving a fake address or not before a bank will register you.

National Population Commission, Immigration, and other agencies to benefit.

He also spoke about how it will benefit other government agencies. He said,

“All these things we are going to look into it. The National Population is happy to be part of us and you are talking about other areas the Immigration tap into it.

“When you are coming from outside the country, you can easily locate where you are going unlike in the past that you will be asking where am I going? The moment we have it, there are developed countries they will locate where they are going through coding system the postal and where it is, and Nigeria is on the move.”

The Chairman of the NIPOST Governing Board, Maimuna Abubakar, who was represented by Dr. Kasim Gifado said:

“NIPOST now holds prospects for the nation’s economy. This project will mean greatly to Nigeria and not just individuals.

“Those who live in the cities can easily access E-commerce like other citizens across the world but what about those who live in the rural areas; that is what the NIPOST is now doing with this project,” she said.

Nasir Kwarra, the Chairman of NPC represented by Mrs. Glory Izonfuo, the Federal Commissioner for Bayelsa State noted that the commission’s commitment will persist even following the implementation of the postcode.