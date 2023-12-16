The Kwara State Executive Council, North Central Nigeria, has approved the establishment of a teaching hospital with a N906.7 million seed fund to bolster the training of medical students and allied professionals at Kwara State University.

Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam, the Commissioner for Health, announced the approval of N906.7m seed fund, earmarked for infrastructural upgrades, new constructions, equipment enhancements, administrative reforms, and addressing manpower needs.

This significant move follows recent facility upgrades that qualified General Hospital, Ilorin, as a postgraduate training health institution.

What he said

The commissioner of health revealed that the council observed that recent facilities upgrade under the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration had earlier qualified General Hospital, Ilorin as a postgraduate training health institution.

“The proposed seed fund will be pivotal in supporting the training of medical students, complementing the ongoing postgraduate training, and delivering immense benefits to the people of Kwara State and the nation at large,” noted Dr. El-Imam.

The State Executive Council further authorised the government to present a bill for the establishment of the Kwara State Teaching Hospital and related matters to the House of Assembly.

Additionally, the Kwara State Ministry of Works and Transport announced the immediate reconstruction of the Wahab Folawiyo (Unity Road) in Ilorin, following the State Executive Council’s approval. AbdulQuawiy Olododo, the Coordinating Commissioner for Works and Transport, outlined the phased works that will commence next week, with measures to minimise traffic disruptions.

The approval of the urban renewal and developmental road projects aligns with the administration’s goals to reduce travel time, stimulate economic growth, enhance the capital city’s aesthetics, and improve living conditions.