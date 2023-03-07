The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given an approval to the International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin, Kwara State to admit more students into the school.

The approval followed the relaxation of the limitations placed on the school by the regulatory agency.

Dr Alabi Afees Abolore, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Kwara State, disclosed this in a statement to aviation journalists in Lagos. In the statement, he explained that the NCAA expressed satisfaction with the readiness of the college and its compliance with the international best practices and regulations after it assessed the facility of the college.

More details: According to him, the certification was made possible through the support received from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration, which has provided several moral and financial backing to the college to regain its status as one of the training institutions of repute.

Abolore expressed optimism that the college was gradually attaining an enviable height in the aviation industry.

Abolore stressed the need for continued compliance with quality and standards in the conduct of the training in order to achieve an output of efficient service delivery.

Abolore, who recalled the recent approval and release of the sum of N75 million for the procurement of some equipment and upgrade of some facilities for the college assured the management of the State Government’s readiness to further support the college in all areas in order to enhance their Job performance

Commenting on the development, the Ag. Rector, Capt. Yakubu Okatahi commended the State Government for repositioning the college for effective and efficient service delivery.

“The Governor is doing everything possible aimed at ensuring that the image of the college is more pronounced and favourably compete among its peers locally and internationally,” he said.

The Registrar of the College, Mal. Jibril Jimada explained that the College has met the requirements of the NCAA, which has relaxed the status of limitation placed on the school and consequently grants its approval for the training institution to admit new students for pilot courses and Flight Operation Officers (FOO) courses.

The registrar expressed gratitude to the Governor for giving the college an enabling environment to thrive productively, adding that the approval to admit more new students into the college for training would not have been possible without the untiring commitment and huge investment of the present administration into the college.