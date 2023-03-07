The Federal Government has said that the 2023 population and housing census will involve the use of digital maps, questionnaires, and cloud computing.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this at a meeting between high-level partners aimed to seek support for the conduct of the 2023 census in Abuja.

She said that the count method would ensure compliance with the global climate change campaign for the reduction of emissions by 30%t unconditionally and an additional 15% conditionally by 2030.

According to her, almost two decades on, it has become imperative and urgent for Nigeria to conduct another census as spelt out in the National Development Plan 2021 to 2025.

Census overdue: While noting that Nigeria ought to have conducted another census long before now, the Minister said:

“This month marks 17 years since the last national census was conducted in Nigeria in 2006, by the United Nations standard, a census ought to be conducted every 10 years.”

What needs to be done: The minister said that there was a need to address the inconsistency in the nation’s census and statistical system which limits the efficacy of development initiatives premised on obsolete data.

She said that a major challenge over the years had been the lack of inadequate funds to readily carry out such a huge project in the face of pressing needs for social welfare and human capital development.

“It is worthy to note that 60% of the funding and other requirements for the 2006 census could not have been achieved without the invaluable support of the development partners, corporate bodies and other key stakeholders,” she said.

Everything is ready: Also speaking, the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, said major activities have been completed ahead of the census exercise.

“Demarcation of 773 Local Government Areas (LGA) into enumeration areas for the census, only Abadam LGA is yet to be demarcated and a hybrid enumeration strategy is being deployed for its demarcation.”

Agba said that the Federal Government had set up a Census Call Centre and Situation Room, conducted a trial post-enumeration survey, and convene a stakeholder’s conference at the national and state levels.