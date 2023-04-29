Article Summary

The President has approved the postponement of the 2023 census to a later date.

He approved after meeting some members of the Federal Executive Council at the presidential villa, Abuja and the chairman of NPC.

The president reiterated that the aim of the Census is to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country and improve the living standard of the Nigerian people.

President Muhamadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the 2023 population and housing census earlier scheduled for May 3-7 2023. The President’s confirmation is contained in a press statement signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed which was released on Saturday.

He noted that the president approved it on Friday, following a meeting with Nasir Isa-Kwarra, the Chairman of the National Population Commission and the AGF, the Finance minister and some other members of the Federal Executive Council at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The statement

The minister stated at the meeting, that the need for the census which was last conducted 17 years ago was reiterated.

He also reiterated that the aim of the Census is to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country and improve the living standard of Nigerians.

“The President noted that with the completion of the Enumeration Area Demarcation of the country, the conduct of first and second pre-tests, the recruitment and training of ad hoc workers, procurement of Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) and ICT infrastructures, appreciable progress has been made in the implementation of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“He also commended the methodology being put in place by the Commission to conduct accurate and reliable Census, especially the massive deployment of technology that is capable of delivering world-class Census and laying a sustainable basis for future censuses.”

“The President further directed the Commission to continue with preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census in order to sustain the gains already recorded and provide the basis for the incoming administration to consolidate these achievements.”

“The meeting was attended by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.” The statement reads

Backstory

The National Population Commission (NPC) announced the commencement of recruitment for ad hoc staff for the 2023 Population and Housing Census exercise.

According to the commission, the plan is to recruit 25 million ad-hoc staff for the 2023 population census exercise.

While urging eligible candidates to apply, NPC revealed that the portal will be opened on October 31, 2022, and is scheduled to close on December 28, 2022.

The NPC subsequently announced March 23 as the date for the Census.

However, the date was shifted from March to May because of the postponement of the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections by INEC.