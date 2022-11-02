The National Population Commission (NPC) yesterday announced the commencement of recruitment for ad hoc staff for the 2023 Population and Housing Census exercise.

The commission said it plans to recruit 25 million ad-hoc staff for the 2023 population census exercise.

While urging eligible candidates to apply, NPC revealed that the portal will be opened on October 31, 2022, and is scheduled to close on December 28, 2022.

How to apply: To apply, click here, which is the direct URL for the registration portal.

The link then pops up a list of positions to apply for, which you are to click on “ Start as Adhoc staff.” It will take you to a list of documents and requirements that eligible applicants should have.

Requirement for registration: To be eligible to apply, the NPC listed requirements that applicants must have before applying.

VALID NIN VALID PHONE NUMBER (REMOVE NUMBER FROM DND.) THE DEVICE LOCATION SETTING IS ON. VALID EMAIL ADDRESS VALID EDUCATIONAL CERTIFICATE

Note: To proceed with your application, the applicant must click on each of the above-listed items to acknowledge the instruction before going ahead with the application.

Click on “Proceed” and follow the instructions to fill out the application form.

Following this, a page where you fill in your NIN number will be provided.

Applicants must then tick the button, which says “I have read, understood, and accepted the terms and conditions.” Before proceeding with the application.

All applications must be accompanied by genuine documentation and verifiable personal data.

Any data or document submitted that is found to be fake, untrue, or fraudulent will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant’s application.

After filling in all the required information and your application is successful, the portal will furnish you with an application ID, and a confirmation SMS will be sent to the phone number you provided.

Endeavor to screenshot and save your application ID, which might be required during the interview.