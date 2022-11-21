Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara State governor has grieved over the death of Professor Mohammed Akanbi, SAN, Vice-Chancellor, Kwara State University, Malete.

The professor gave up the ghost on Sunday night, 20th November after a brief illness.

According to Islamic rites, The late vice chancellor will be buried in Ilorin on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Speaking to the news: Abdulrazaq, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, mourned the late KWASU VC, describing his death as painful and shocking.

He said, “We submit to the decree of Allah who gives and takes. It is against that backdrop that we mourn the vice chancellor who answered Allah’s call tonight. He was a true and humble servant of Allah and we beseech our God, the Oft-Forgiving and Merciful, to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

He added that the professor of law was a colossus who played the leading role to open a new chapter of academic excellence and greatness for KWASU.

He added, “Our condolences go to his family, immediate and extended, to KWASU and the rest of the academic community, and to members of the bar and the bench in Kwara and across the country,”

A passionate leader: Professor Akanbi was a celebrated academic, law teacher and legal icon. At a young age, he recorded so many achievements. The academic was very passionate about academic excellence and community development.

