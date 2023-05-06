Article summary

Sustainability jobs are one of the fastest-growing jobs on the LinkedIn platform.

The most popular roles in this regard are Sustainability Analysts, Sustainability Specialists, and Sustainability Managers.

Green skills are rising to meet increased demand, growing by almost 40% since 2015, from 9% to 13%.

Sustainability job roles are one of the fastest growing roles on the LinkedIn platform. This is according to data from LinkedIn and the World Economic Forum for the 2023 Future of Jobs report.

According to the report, employers have increased green job hiring rates, with year-on-year green job growth exceeding the overall hiring rate growth every year since 2019.

This scenario has resulted in sustainability jobs making up three of the top ten fastest-growing roles on the LinkedIn platform over the last four years. The most popular roles in this regard are Sustainability Analysts, Sustainability Specialists, and Sustainability Managers.

The WEF report highlights the fact that jobs in renewable energy and those related to climate change mitigation are becoming increasingly popular. According to the report, this is reflected in almost universal expectations of growth for the following roles:

Renewable Energy Engineers

Solar Energy Installation

System Engineers

Sustainability Specialists

Environmental Protection Professionals

Some of these roles are expected to grow fast in line with business leaders’ expectations for the green transition and climate mitigation investments to drive job growth in the next few years.

More Insights

According to the report, green jobs, and a workforce with the skills to fill them, are essential for meeting global climate targets. According to data provided by LinkedIn for the 2023 Future of Jobs report, employers and employees are responding positively to the global energy transition. A part of the report stated:

“Green skills are rising to meet increased demand, growing by almost 40% since 2015, from 9% to 13%. Drawing further on LinkedIn’s data, we discover that the Manufacturing and Oil and Gas sectors have the highest levels of green skill intensity. This is an encouraging sign as it could enable a green-skills-led approach to decarbonize these emissions-intensive industries.”

Economies are shifting towards renewable energy

Economies across the world are shifting towards renewable energy and this has spiked an uptick in renewable energy jobs. In March 2022, the World Economic Forum said the transition to clean energy is expected to generate 10.3 million net new jobs globally by 2030. This will offset the 2.7 million jobs expected to be lost in fossil fuel sectors.

“New sources of power don’t just require new and updated equipment; they also require people to operate them. And as demand for cleaner fuels shifts attention away from fossil fuels, it’s likely that not every sector will see a net gain of employment,” the WEF had stated in a report .