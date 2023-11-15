The leadership of the National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Commission (TUC) have decided to call off the nationwide strike on Wednesday.

The unions stated that the suspension occurred after the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, intervened.

The meeting, starting a few minutes after 7 pm, extended for nearly an hour. Throughout this time, different affiliates and state chapters assessed the results of the meeting between organized labour leaders and Ribadu.

The organized labour embarked on a protest over the brutalisation of its National President, Joe Ajaero, and the failure of the government to implement some of the agreements reached on October 2, 2023, effectively.

However earlier today, the NSA disclosed that the suspects involved in the assault against Ajeoro have been arrested, appealing to the union to suspend the strike.

More details later…