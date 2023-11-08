As from midnight on Thursday, all flights to Owerri Airport in Imo State will be grounded, aviation industry unions have declared.

The unions have also declared Mr. Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State persona non-grata at all airports in Nigeria until he “purges himself of bestial tendencies.”

Withdrawal of service

The unions have therefore directed all aviation workers workers to immediately withdraw flight services to the airport.

A statement by the Generals-Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUCPTRE) conveyed the withdrawal of service to the media.

The joint statement was signed by Comrades Ocheme Aba; NUATE, Frances Akinjole; ATSSSAN, Abdul Rasaq Saidu; ANAP Umoh Ofonime, NAAPE and Sikiru Waheed of AUCPTRE.

The unions said that the withdrawal of service was necessitated by the alleged maltreatment of Joe Ajaero, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) by the Imo State Government last week in the state.

Personal non-grata

The unions also emphasised that they would make further efforts through their international affiliations to blacklist the governor worldwide.

The statement said: “Following the escalation of the imbroglio created by the mayhem unleashed on workers by the Imo State Government of Hope Uzodimma and the continued insensitivity of the Government over the matter; and in compliance with the directive of the joint NEC session of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), the above-named unions, being affiliates of NLC and TUC, hereby direct all aviation workers (both public and private) to withdraw all services to all Owerri flights (inwards and outwards) from any airport in Nigeria with effect from midnight of 08/11/2023 (today).

“In addition, the person of Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State is hereby declared persona non grata at all airports in Nigeria until he purges himself of bestial tendencies. Our unions will make further efforts through our international affiliations to blacklist Hope Uzodimma worldwide.

“Furthermore, all aviation workers in Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri are hereby directed to stay at home, also with effect from midnight today (08/11/2023) as directed by NLC and TUC.

“Based on the above, the State Councils and all Branches of the unions will meet today at 5pm in Lagos and Abuja to agree on modalities for carrying out the above directive. The meeting in Lagos will be held at NUATE Secretariat, while that of Abuja will be at GAT (pilgrims’ terminal).”