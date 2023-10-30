UACN Plc recorded a pre-tax profit of N6.44 billion in Q3 2023, a significant year-on-year improvement from the N1.11 billion loss recorded in Q3 2022.

The group recorded a revenue of N28.66 billion, an 11.2% year-on-year growth from the corresponding quarter in 2023.

This modified the group’s first nine-month earnings to N81.53 billion, a 4.8% growth from the corresponding period in 2022.

Key Highlights Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022

Revenue: N28.66 billion, +11.23% YoY

Gross profit: N5.52 billion, +63.19% YoY

Gross profit margin: 19.3%, +613 bps YoY

Selling and distribution expenses: N2.37 billion, -2.43% YoY

Administrative expenses: N2.79 billion, +21.64% YoY

Operating expenses: N5.16 billion, +9.26% YoY

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT): N7.14 billion, +937.32% YoY

EBIT Margin: 24.9%, + 2,820 bps YoY

Net finance income: -N838 million, -204.73% YoY

Profit before tax: N6.44 billion, +681.84% YoY

Profit before tax margin: 22.5%, 2,677 bps YoY

Profit after tax: N5.48 billion, +523.98% YoY

Profit margin: 19.1%, 2,415 bps YoY

Basic earnings per share: N1.93, +767.0% YoY

Insights

Fola Aiyesimoju, the Group Managing Director in commenting on the results, noted:

“In Q3 2023, our financial performance was positively impacted by one-off gains from real estate divestments which are non-recurring.

“Operating conditions remained difficult with rising inflation and consumer income under pressure. The outlook remains challenging, however we anticipate improvement driven by the various ongoing reforms.”

In Q3 2023, the group’s revenue rose by 11% compared to the previous year, reaching ₦28.7 billion, driven by higher prices across all segments and volume growth in the Packaged Food and Beverages and Paints segments.

Each operating segment experienced revenue growth: Packaged Food and Beverages (up 32%), Paints (up 27%), QSR (up 2%), and Animal Feeds and Other Edibles (up 2%).