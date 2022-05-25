The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 124 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 52,591.41 points to reflect a growth of 1.24% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 23.12%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N345.98 billion.

At the close of the market on Wednesday, the 25th of May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.35 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as CHAMS led 11 gainers and 41 losers, topped by MCNICHOLS at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 9,847.97 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

CHAMS up +9.52% to close at N0.23

AIRTELAFRI up +9.39% to close at N1608.00

FTNCOCOA up +6.06% to close at N0.35

VERITAS up +4.76% to close at N0.22

ROYALEX up +3.64% to close at N1.14

NGX Top ASI losers

MCNICHOLS down – 10.00% to close at N1.98

CHAMPION down – 10.00% to close at N3.42

PZ down – 9.92% to close at N11.35

REGALINS down – 9.68% to close at N0.28

NEM down – 9.25% to close at N3.63

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

UACN – 48,190,024

UBA – 31,852,719

ACCESSCORP – 30,691,023

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

AIRTEL – N647,699,480.30

UACN – N618,643,034.85

ZENITH – N363,230,709.20

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls despite the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 11 gainers were surpassed by 41 losers.