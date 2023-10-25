President Bola Tinubu has approved the sum of N18 billion for Group Life Assurance benefits and additional entitlements to the families of deceased servicemen and women from the Nigerian Armed Forces.

This announcement was made during the Emblem Appeal launch for the 2024-Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.

President Tinubu said that the gesture serves as a token of gratitude for the sacrifices made by the dedicated members of the armed forces and reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to their well-being.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s ongoing dedication to strengthening the armed forces and enhancing their ability to provide superior service.

He said,

“In appreciation of the sacrifices of the men and women of our armed forces and to underscore this government’s commitment to their welfare, I have approved the sum of N18bn for the payment of the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements to the families of service members who lost their lives in the line of duty,”

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our gallant troops, who have risen to the challenge of securing this great nation.”

Before the ceremony for the fallen heroes, President Tinubu was honoured as the Grand Patron of the Nigerian Legion and adorned with the redesigned emblem.

The event drew attendance from high-ranking military officials, ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, and other senior government officials.

Donations from top government officials

During the ceremony, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, pledged a generous donation of N60 million on behalf of the National Assembly.

Additionally, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, announced a contribution of N50 million on behalf of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, also revealed a donation of N40 million on behalf of the Federal Executive Council members.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, which commenced on October 25th, is set to conclude on January 15, 2024, with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony involving the military and the heads of all three branches of government: the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary.