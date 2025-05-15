President Bola Tinubu has commissioned 10 new medical infrastructure projects at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.

Speaking at the commissioning on Thursday, President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s health system.

He emphasized that the goal is to ensure the availability of affordable and quality medical services for all Nigerians.

Healthcare infrastructure expands nationwide

He stated that similar infrastructure developments are ongoing across all Federal Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres, and specialized hospitals throughout the country.

“This is just one example. Across all federal tertiary hospitals in Nigeria, similar projects are ongoing,” he said.

He explained that in the past two years, efforts have been made to reform the healthcare system by equipping hospitals with modern infrastructure, medical equipment, skilled personnel, and efficient systems to deliver affordable and quality healthcare.

“It’s a long journey, but we are just beginning under this President,” he added.

Focus on cancer care and primary health

On cancer care, President Tinubu announced the expansion of six major cancer infrastructure projects, noting that three are scheduled for commissioning next month, while the remaining three will be completed by the third quarter of the year.

He also highlighted that strengthening primary healthcare remains a major focus of his administration.

“In the first quarter of 2025 alone, more than 37 million visits were recorded at primary healthcare centres covered under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund,” he said.

He added that over 4,000 caesarean sections have been reimbursed through government health programmes, and health insurance coverage has expanded significantly, with more than 2.4 million additional Nigerians enrolled in the national scheme.

Commendation for UATH leadership

Tinubu commended the Chief Medical Director of UATH, Prof. Bissallah Ekele, and his team for their strides in improving healthcare service delivery at the facility.

In his remarks, Ekele acknowledged that timely government support had significantly improved the hospital’s infrastructure and motivated the workforce.

“The Federal Ministry of Health has been very supportive. In the past two years, our appropriation has increased with prompt fund releases.

“Whenever we submit proposals, they are approved, which has enabled us to acquire equipment for clinical services, teaching, and staff welfare,” he said.

Ekele explained that UATH provided clinical services, teaching, training, and research, boasting a wide range of medical specialties and a strong laboratory system.

“We train undergraduate medical, nursing, and recently, laboratory science students.

“One unique programme we offer is the remediation programme for foreign-trained medical graduates, organized by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

“Last year, 94 candidates participated, and 90 passed the qualifying exam held in Ibadan,” he said.

Breakdown of the 10 commissioned projects

He listed the 10 newly commissioned medical infrastructure projects to include:

Renovation and furnishing of the male surgical ward

Renovation of a 34-bed male medical ward

Renovation of the family planning unit

A six-bed intensive care unit (ICU)

Construction and furnishing of an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) unit

A 50-room residential block for interns

A 50-room call duty block

Installation of a CT scan machine

Construction of a staff quarters block

Additional infrastructure and equipment

Ekele also appreciated the Minister of Health for approving and awarding a contract for an MRI machine, along with a new building to house it.

He further appealed for the provision of solar energy to enhance a sustainable power supply to the hospital.

Dr. Ikechukwu Odikpo, Board Chairman of UATH, stated that with the ongoing infrastructure development and the President’s vision, affordable healthcare would increasingly become accessible to all Nigerians.