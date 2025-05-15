The Nigerian stock market, as tracked by the All-Share Index, closed the trading day ended May 15, 2025, in positive territory, advancing by 408.31 points.

This reflects a 0.37% increase from the previous day’s close of 109,059.33, with the index settling at 109,467.64.

Daily trading volume recorded a notable surge, reaching 729.8 million shares, up from 531.2 million shares posted the previous day.

Market capitalization rose to N68.8 trillion across 14,743 deals, up from N68.5 trillion in the previous session, as the index moves steadily toward the N69 trillion mark, driven by continued positive price action.

Topping the gainers’ chart, consumer goods stocks NESTLE and HONEYFLOUR each appreciated by 10.00%.

On the other hand, MULTIVERSE and WAPIC led the losers’ list, declining by 9.64% and 4.74%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, FCMB and FIDELITYBANK emerged as the most actively traded stocks.

Market summary

Current ASI: 109,467.64

Previous ASI: 109,059.33

Day Change: +0.37%

Year-to-Date Performance: +6.36%

Volume Traded: 729.8 million shares

Market Cap: N68.8 trillion

Top 5 gainers

HONYFLOUR: Up 10.00% to N16.50

NESTLE: Up 10.00% to N1331.00

BETAGLAS: Up 9.98% to N213.70

NPFMCRFBK: Up 9.81% to N2.35

NEIMETH: Up 9.77% to N3.37

Top 5 losers

MULTIVERSE: Down 9.64% to N8.90

WAPIC: Down 4.74% to N2.01

LASACO: Down 4.53% to N2.32

MAYBAKER: Down 3.82% to N12.60

AIICO: Down 3.61% to N1.60

Trading volume

Daily trading volume surged, reaching 729.8 million shares, a significant increase from the 531.2 million shares recorded the previous day.

FCMB led the activity chart with an impressive 273 million shares traded.

FIDELITY BANK followed closely with a solid 43.4 million shares.

CAVERTON attracted strong investor interest, with 35 million shares changing hands.

AIICO and FTNCOCOA also recorded notable volumes, trading 33.8 million and 26.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

MTNN topped the value chart with trades worth N3.4 billion, followed by FCMB at N2.5 billion.

ZENITHBANK posted a turnover of N1.1 billion, while FIDELITYBANK recorded N896.7 million.

NESTLE rounded out the top value trades with N722.1 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

TRANSCORP HOTELS led with a gain of 6.19%, while LAFARGE AFRICA edged up by 0.32%.

Within the FUGAZ group of banks:

ACCESSCORP advanced by 2.56%.

UBA declined marginally by 0.14%, and GTCO shed 0.07%.

FIRSTHOLD and ZENITHBANK remained flat with no price movement.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has strongly reclaimed the 109,000 level, after briefly slipping below it in the previous week.

Sustained gains—particularly among mid- and large-cap stocks—could provide the necessary momentum to push the index higher in the sessions ahead.