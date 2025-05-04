The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently halt the use of the controversial Cybercrimes Act to harass and detain journalists, critics, and citizens exercising their right to free expression online.

In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, SERAP said:

“We’ve urged the Tinubu administration to immediately end the use of the draconian Cybercrimes Act to target journalists, critics and other Nigerians peacefully expressing their views online, and release those in custody under the legislation.”

SERAP described the enforcement of the Cybercrimes Act, particularly provisions that criminalize ‘insult’ and so-called ‘cyberstalking,’ as repressive tools used by state agents to stifle dissent and suppress press freedom.

SERAP stated that it was seriously concerned about the continuing use of vaguely worded provisions of the Cybercrimes Act to intimidate and criminalize individuals who hold critical opinions or expose public sector corruption.

The organization maintained that the arrest and detention of journalists, bloggers, and social media users under the guise of ‘cyberstalking’ or ‘defamation’ violates the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and access to information as enshrined in Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Nigeria is a party.

SERAP demands protection of journalists

SERAP further urged the Tinubu administration to take immediate steps towards upholding the rights of Nigerians by releasing all individuals currently detained under the Cybercrimes Act for peacefully expressing their views.

The organization called for a moratorium on the enforcement of the Act, pending a comprehensive review of its provisions. It also encouraged the government to collaborate with the National Assembly to amend sections of the law that contravene established human rights standards.

Additionally, SERAP emphasized the need for the government to commit to fostering a free and open civic space where journalists, media professionals, and ordinary citizens can express themselves without fear of harassment, intimidation, or unlawful prosecution.

Why it matters

The use of the Cybercrimes Act has come under increasing scrutiny from civil society and media stakeholders who argue that certain provisions in the law are being weaponized against the press and whistleblowers.

Recent high-profile cases have seen journalists and media entrepreneurs arrested or charged under the Act, drawing condemnation from both local and international human rights groups.

SERAP’s statement adds to the growing pressure on the federal government to either repeal or comprehensively amend the Act to prevent its abuse.