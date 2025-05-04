The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), in partnership with the World Bank and under the Sustainable Procurement Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) Project, has officially launched the Nigeria Procurement Certification Portal.

The portal is a centralized digital platform aimed at training, assessing, and certifying procurement professionals across the country.

The development was announced in a press release signed by Zira Zakka Nagga, Head of Public Relations at BPP.

Dr. Adebowale A. Adedokun, Director-General of the Bureau, at the flag-off ceremony in Abuja, described it as a major step in reforming Nigeria’s procurement system and commended President Tinubu for supporting its professionalization.

“Today’s event marks the actual take-off that consolidates the approach to building capacity of public and private procurement officers who are doing business with the Federal Government.

“The Bureau is encouraging professional bodies to assist in building sector-based procurement expertise that will match that of the private sector, and eventually reduce poverty, reduce subjectivity, turnaround time, wastages, and enhance job opportunities for graduates,” he said

He explained that the capacity-building effort aims to deepen the knowledge, mastery, and skills of procurement officers to meet stakeholder expectations and ensure effective management of public resources.

Programme rollout and gender inclusion

Dr. Adebowale emphasized that the certification programme, supported by both the Federal Government and international partners, including the World Bank and SPESSE, will be implemented in phases.

He said it will begin from the “Six Centres of Excellence” and will include collaboration with Affirmative Procurement, which promotes gender sensitivity with 30% of procurement Officers being women.

“Over 7,000 procurement Officers have been trained and of which 30% are women.”

Civil Service makes certification mandatory

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, revealed that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is revising the Public Service Rules and other related circulars, making procurement certification a mandatory requirement for officers.

“In today’s increasingly complex procurement environment, certification is no longer optional, and it is fundamental to institutionalize procurement processes.

Adding that, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) is currently reviewing the Public Service rule and other related circulars, as today’s event has made it a mandatory requirement that only well-trained and certified procurement officers would manage procurement processes,” she said.

She encouraged procurement officers across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to enrol in the certification programme.

Mrs. Walson-Jack urged all MDAs to allocate funds specifically for the training and capacity building of their staff.

More insights

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, described the certification programme as a “transformation tool” that will drive reforms in line with international standards.

He called for widespread awareness and media involvement to ensure the initiative is understood and monitored effectively.

Chief Adebayo Olawale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, who represented the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, described the certification initiative as a “legacy project” central to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He praised the Bureau’s efforts, highlighted its role in encouraging youths to stay in Nigeria through globally recognized certifications, and noted that Nigeria is the first country to secure World Bank credit for comprehensive procurement reform.