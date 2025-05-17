The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the launch of a new Online Citizenship and Business Management Platform designed to simplify business permit applications, help foreign companies hire skilled workers, and streamline Nigerian citizenship applications.

The statement was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

The new digital system is designed to reduce delays and offer a more user-friendly experience.

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ministry of Interior has announced the launch of a new Online Citizenship and Business Management Platform.

This initiative forms a key part of the Ministry’s ongoing reforms aimed at promoting transparency, enhancing operational efficiency, and significantly improving service delivery to the public.

The new digital platform is designed to streamline the application and processing of citizenship and business-related services, ensuring faster turnaround times and improved user experience,” the statement read.

Features of the platform

The platform allows users to apply for and manage business permits, ensuring that both local and foreign businesses operate legally in Nigeria.

It includes an Expatriate Quota System to manage work permits for foreign employees, helping companies hire skilled workers while complying with Nigeria’s immigration laws.

The Citizenship Administration and Management System provides a streamlined online process for applying, tracking, and managing Nigerian citizenship applications and related services.

The Ministry noted that members of the public, corporate entities, and other stakeholders can access the new platform through the following official channels:

Ministry of Interior website: https://interior.gov.ng

Direct portal access: https://candb.interior.gov.ng

Email support: candb-support@interior.gov.ng

What you should know

The Federal government has undertaken several initiatives to improve public service delivery with the use of technology and digital innovation

At the 2025 Global Government Summit in Singapore, Nigeria introduced “Service-Wise GPT,” an AI-powered assistant designed to revolutionize the federal civil service by automating policy drafting, offering real-time policy research support, and boosting compliance and productivity.

In addition, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is developing a comprehensive one-stop digital portal that will provide Nigerians with seamless access to government services. The platform targets the digitization of 75% of government services by 2027.

According to the agency, this will significantly reduce bureaucratic delays and increase transparency across government agencies.

The Ministry of Interior has also implemented a contactless passport renewal system for Nigerians living abroad in countries including Canada, the USA, Mexico, Jamaica, Brazil, Europe, and Asia to enable eligible citizens to renew their passports online without the need to visit physical offices.