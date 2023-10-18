The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) has revealed its intention to construct a total of 30-kilometer roads across six Area Councils of the country’s capital.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, while receiving the courtesy visit of Sen. Philip Aduda and Mr Zakari Dobi in Abuja.

Aduda was the Senator from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who represented the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the 9th Assembly.

The minister gave the assurance that the 30-kilometre roads, five in each of the six area councils, would be concluded before May 29, 2024.

According to him, the objective is to decentralize development initiatives, moving them from the city center to the rural areas in the various council regions.

“President Bola Tinubu had directed that at least five-kilometre roads must be constructed in each of the six area councils before May 29.

“This is part of his renewed hope agenda to ensure that people in rural communities were not left out in the development efforts of the current administration,” he said.

Furthermore, Wike lauded the guests for their teamwork, regardless of their political party differences, in their efforts to advance the development of the FCT.

He pledged to regularly engage with them to acknowledge their contributions to the city’s development, emphasizing that the FCT Administration would collaborate with anyone who has valuable input.

Speaking on the recent establishment of the Civil Service Commission for FCT, Wike stated that the initiative was part of the President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in removing bottlenecks in public service in order to deliver good governance.

He mentioned that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also had also been exempted from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to promote progress in the capital city.

“The goal is to rebuild the lost hope among residents of the FCT,” Wike said.

On his part, Aduda explained that his visit was a gesture to celebrate Wike’s new role as Minister of the FCT and to acknowledge the praiseworthy work he had been doing.

“We are also here to commend you for the bold step in establishing the Civil Service Commission for FCT, removing FCT from TSA and establishment of. Women Affairs Secretariat to address women’s concerns,” Aduda said