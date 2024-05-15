The Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has initiated the demolition of over 500 unauthorized structures at the popular Karmo Market in Abuja.

During the operation on Wednesday, the department’s Director, Mr. Mukhtar Galadima, stated that the action was taken after the expiration of the 24-hour demolition notice issued to the traders.

Nairametrics reported on Monday that the department had served 24-hour notice to those running allegedly illegal markets, noting that shanties were designated for demolition along the Karmo – Dei-Dei Road corridor.

Represented by Mr. Garba Jibril, Assistant Director and the Sector Monitor for Karmo and surrounding districts, Galadima affirmed that the demolition was carried out in accordance with due process.

He further mentioned that the operators and owners of the illegal markets and structures were properly informed and given sufficient time to remove their belongings.

He explained that demolition was necessary considering the huge traffic gridlock being experienced along the road corridor, especially during market days.

“It is a known fact that people spend hours just to pass through the road, particularly during market days. “To address the challenge, the Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike had directed that all illegal structures, shanties, and informal markets along the road corridor should be demolished and removed. “This will allow free flow of traffic on the road corridor and make life easy for the road users,” he said.

Traders to relocate elsewhere

In addition, Jibril encouraged the displaced traders to move to a fully constructed and equipped market nearby.

He also noted that the market operators have consented to permit the affected traders to use a shop for free for one year before starting to pay rent at a reduced rate, along with other incentives.

Dr. Peter Olumuji, Secretary of the Command and Control Centre at the Department of Security Services, FCTA, said that the clearance would enhance security in the region.

“There are a lot of shanties and unplanned settlements that people occupy in the area and some of the people commit various types of crime, particularly in the night. “The demolition will ensure a serene environment that will not be too comfortable for criminals to operate,” Olumuji said.

On the possibility of the traders returning to the road, the secretary said that arrangements had been concluded with the Divisional Police Officer in the area to arrest any trader that operates along the road.

Backstory

