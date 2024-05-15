Air Peace has acknowledged issues faced by customers trying to book London-bound flights on their platforms, as many travellers have encountered a ‘fully booked’ error message despite available tickets.

In a statement released on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the airline addressed the difficulties customers are experiencing on the Lagos-London route.

Air Peace confirmed that this route is not fully booked and assured that their IT team is working diligently to resolve the booking system glitch as swiftly as possible.

“It has come to our attention that customers are experiencing challenges when attempting to book London flights on our platforms, as they keep getting a ‘fully booked’ error notification. “We wish to assure the flying public that our Lagos-London-Lagos flights are not fully booked as our IT Team is actively investigating the issue,” the statement read in part.

The statement also recommended that travelers who have faced booking challenges on the Lagos-London route should book their flights through authorized travel agents or directly via the airline’s website.

What you should know

Air Peace launched its Lagos-London route on March 30, 2024, aiming to provide a quality travel experience and make international trips more affordable.

At the launch, Air Peace set its economy class fare at N1.2 million, significantly lower than the N3-5 million charged by foreign airlines on the Nigeria-United Kingdom route at the time.

This pricing strategy earned praise from the Nigerian flying public for its affordability; however, in response, foreign airlines slashed their fares on the Nigeria-UK route to even lower levels than those charged by Air Peace.

Allen Onyema, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, expressed concerns that the significant reduction in international airfares by foreign airlines was an attempt to force Air Peace prematurely off the route.

Currently, Nigerian travelers can purchase economy class tickets on the Lagos-London route starting from N971,100 on Air Peace, with foreign airlines offering similar rates.

To maintain its market presence against these foreign competitors, Air Peace announced in April the introduction of expanded route options for its newly launched Lagos-London service. This expansion allows passengers traveling from Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, and Port Harcourt to connect through Lagos for onward flights to London.

Additionally, a few weeks ago, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, approved Air Peace’s operation of the Abuja-London route, further expanding the airline’s service between Nigeria and the UK.