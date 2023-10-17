President Bola Tinubu has formally launched the promised conditional cash transfer program targeted at 15 million households across the country who are billed to receive N75,000 within three months.
The formal launch of the program was held at an event to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.
The President was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume who said the current administration has strategized several means to tackle poverty in the country.
- Speaking on the theme of the event “Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting Dignity in Practice for All” the President reeled the steps his administration will follow to reduce the spread of poverty in the country.
- He said, “My government will lead from the front in seeking to ensure that all Nigerians have opportunities for dignified work and sustained social protection,”
15million households to receive N75,000
Also speaking at the event was the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Betta Edu who said, 15million households across the country will get N75,000 within three months.
She added that an adequate verification process has been carried out to ensure the funds get to the deserving beneficiaries. The process includes getting their NIN, and BVN and ensuring their location is correct.
- In her words, “Our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has resolved that Nigerians would have both immediate short-term, medium-term or long-term interventions to cushion not just the effect of force subsidy or any economic shock but to ensure that we can pull Nigerians out of poverty while preventing mitigating against the humanitarian crisis that has led lots of Nigerians into being displaced or living below the poverty line”
Finance Minister and World Bank representative speak
The Minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Mr. Wale Edun said the rate of poverty in the country was unacceptable to the President and reducing poverty remains the President’s number one priority.
The Representative of the World Bank to Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri noted that programs such as the conditional cash transfer have proven to be one of the most potent ways to assist vulnerable citizens against economic shocks.
- In his words, “This aid is crucial in helping them overcome the initial period during which they might otherwise be compelled to make decisions with long-term consequences. For instance, these decisions might include reducing daily meals to just one or withdrawing their children from school. The type of cash transfer referred to as ‘shock-responsive cash transfer’ that is currently being implemented is utilized by countries worldwide to offer temporary relief in such situations.”
Honestly,this is not the way out, it’s only a temporary measure, the money could have been diverted to infrastructure, boost private sector contribution to the economy. This will yied better dividend than conditional cash transfer which will worsen the present economic situation in the long run.
I respectfully disagree. Social infrastructure spending is just as important as hard infrastructure spending in the form of roads, rail, etc. Take a look at Bolsa Familia in Brazil. which is also a conditional cash transfer program that this current government in Abuja might be keen on implementing.
The Bolsa Família program in Brazil provides financial aid to families in poverty or extreme poverty, with benefits targeting households with monthly incomes below specified thresholds, and additional stipends for families with school-attending children and adolescents, pregnant women, etc.
Eligibility requires updated registration in a public social register, adherence to income thresholds, and in some cases, compliance with education and health-related conditions such as school attendance and vaccination. For example, families supported by Bolsa Familia typically have maintain 75% school attendance rates for their children and have them fully vaccinated.
It’s crucial to highlight that the term “conditional” is used purposefully. The funds should be distributed over an extended period and employed to encourage the development of human capital, especially for those on the farthest fringes of poverty. And once they are on their own two feet without need for further support, the benefits should end.